Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin file Rajya Sabha nominations from Bihar | Watch

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, on Thursday, filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The two NDA leaders submitted their nominations in Patna in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah WATCH: Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin file Rajya Sabha nominations from Bihar

In his first remarks after reports of his Rajya Sabha nomination, Nitish Kumar assured that his resolve to work for the state will remain steady, affirming "full cooperation and guidance" to the new government that will be formed.

Who will be next Bihar chief minister? With Nitish Kumar's nomination, the chief minister's seat will be vacated, and two names have emerged as the key contenders for the top post.

Also read| Nitish Kumar eyes Rajya Sabha seat: Who will be the next Bihar chief minister?

People familiar with the matter have told HT that Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai are the likely contenders for the chief minister's seat. An official confirmation regarding who will become the next Bihar CM is expected soon.

Samrat Choudhary, who is also one of the deputy chief ministers in the state, is expected to be elevated to the top rank after Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination.

Also read| 'Full cooperation to new govt': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's first remark on Rajya Sabha move

Choudhary has been an integral part of Bihar politics. From his tenure as a Panchayati Raj Minister to his current holding of the home affairs portfolio for the state, the BJP leader has held key posts and is currently in his second stint as deputy chief minister.

Nityanand Rai is also likely to be in the running. Rai is currently serving as the Minister of State for Home Affairs. Before his stint with the Centre, Rai served as the BJP president for Bihar and is a four-time MLA from Hajipur.

In 2015, Rai won a parliamentary ticket and served as an MP from Ujiarpur.