'Full cooperation to new govt': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's first remark on Rajya Sabha move

Nitish Kumar news: In his first remarks after reports of his Rajya Sabha nomination, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar assured that his resolve to work for the state will remain steady, affirming "full cooperation and guidance" to the new government that will be formed. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assured the people of Bihar that his relationship with them "will continue in the future as well". (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Janata Dal (United) chief's remarks came just hours after reports of him filing a nomination for the Rajya Sabha surfaced. As a result, Nitish Kumar would be vacating the Bihar CM seat, HT reported earlier.

Nitish Kumar expressed the "desire" in his heart, saying that from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

In a post on X, the Bihar CM said, “For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity. For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past as well.”

He further assured the people of Bihar that his relationship with them will "continue in the future as well", adding that his resolve to work with them to build a developed state will "remain steadfast".

"The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Kumar added.

Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar are scheduled to go to polls on March 16. The elections have been necessitated by the end of the terms of JD(U)'s Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh, and RLM's Upendra Kushwaha.

Who will become Bihar's next CM? With Nitish Kumar likely to step down from the CM post just months after leading the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, a BJP leader is likely to take over the top office.

Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai are the two probable contenders in the running, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

This will also mark the first time that Bihar will get its first BJP chief minister, that is, if the above-mentioned scenario takes place. The state is the only one in the Hindi heartland where the BJP has not held office so far.