Nitish Kumar’s party says won’t be part of PM Modi’s cabinet for now

The Janata Dal (United) will not be part of the government, says Pavan Varma of Nitish Kumar’s party, news agency PTI said. News channel NDTV added that the JD (U) wanted 2 berths in the Cabinet but had been offered only one. The JD (U), however, remains, part of the BJP-led NDA.

The JD (U) had contested the Lok Sabha as part of the National Democratic Alliance. Nitish Kumar’s party won 16 seats and the BJP, 17. Another BJP ally, Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party had won another 6 seats leaving only one seat for the Congress.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier indicated that his party wanted to join the BJP-led national coalition. Kumar, who predicted the return of the Modi government before the results were out, said “it is a given that allies will be part of the NDA government”.

Kumar’s party had stayed out of the outgoing government he had joined after dumping Bihar’s early version of the grand alliance comprising Lalu Yadav’s party and the Congress.

It had helped arrive at this decision given that the JD (U) – which had contested the 2014 national elections on its own – had only two lawmakers in the Lok Sabha. The JD (U) had been no match for either Narendra Modi-led BJP’s campaign which had cornered 22 of Bihar’s 40 seats or its other two rivals from the state.

.

First Published: May 30, 2019 18:33 IST