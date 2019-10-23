e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Nitish Kumar to hold rally in Delhi on Wednesday; JD(U) member joins AAP

Assembly polls in Delhi are slated to be held early next year. Purvanchalis are people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh settled in Delhi, and they play an important role in any election in the city.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:16 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address a rally in New Delhi on October 23, 2019.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address a rally in New Delhi on October 23, 2019. (Santosh Kumar / HT Photo )
         

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will hold a rally in New Delhi on Wednesday. Ahead of Kumar’s rally, however, JD (U) functionary and Purvanchali leader Narendra Singh on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh in Delhi.

Assembly polls in Delhi are slated to be held early next year. Purvanchalis are people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh settled in Delhi, and they play an important role in any election in the city. On Wednesday, Kumar is scheduled to address a rally in the Purvanchali-dominated Badarpur area to mark the beginning of JD(U)’s  poll campaign.

The party’s ambition to expand its national footprint got a boost after it won seven out of 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh , next only to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which bagged 41 seats and secured a majority, in May this year. However, it performed badly in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala.

The party won one seat in the 2010 Delhi assembly polls; in 2015, it failed to open account. According to the criteria set by the Election Commission, a national party needs to get at least 6% of the votes from a minimum of four states, or 2% of the total seats in the Lok Sabha from at least three states, or it should be recognised as a state party in at least four states.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 09:12 IST

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
18 terrorists killed, JeM launch pads destroyed in PoK strikes: Officials
18 terrorists killed, JeM launch pads destroyed in PoK strikes: Officials
Malik may be Lt Guv of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Union territories
Malik may be Lt Guv of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Union territories
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yuvraj, Harbhajan question BCCI after Punjab’s exit
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yuvraj, Harbhajan question BCCI after Punjab’s exit
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News