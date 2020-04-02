Nizamuddin trail widens, GST kitty dips: Covid-19 news from India

india

Covid-19 cases in India soared past 2,000 on Wednesday, fuelled largely by infections linked to a March event of the Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital’s Nizamuddin. Across states, 8,700 people who attended the gathering have been identified and quarantined. As cases increased, the stress on the economy front was evident. Goods and Services Tax collections for March recorded an 8% decline over the same month a year ago to the lowest in five months, and auto sales in the month for India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, were down almost by half.

Here are the top stories on Covid-19 pandemic from India today.

Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000

According to a tally of numbers released by 25 states and union territories, close to 8,500 people have been identified as having been to the Islamic sect’s headquarters in the capital’s Nizamuddin area, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to trace them since they may be carrying the virus and potentially infecting others.Read more

States scramble to map trail of 8,700 Jamaat attendees

State governments identified on Wednesday nearly 8,700 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and deployed a large posse of police and intelligence officers and anti-terror personnel to trace anyone who attended the event that has emerged as the country’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot. Read more

Aggressive testing to begin near Nizamuddin

Nizamuddin, in the heart of Delhi, will see health workers from the integrated diseases surveillance programme start going door-to-door from Thursday as they seek to track and contain cases of Covid-19 in what has emerged the latest and biggest cluster of the coronavirus disease in the country. Read more

‘Biggest challenge is fighting stigma’, says health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19

In the middle of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke to Amandeep Shukla about “flattening the curve”, the importance of the lockdown period, aggressive testing, community transmission, and the quest for a cure, among other issues. Read more

Covid-19: What you need to know today

A recession for the rest of this year and maybe next year as well. $3.4 trillion in incomes and 25 million jobs gone. These are among the more frightening predictions in a report released by the United Nations overnight Tuesday on the impact of Covid-19. Read more

GST collection dips, auto sales fall as Covid-19 takes toll on economy

GST collections in March fell to Rs 97,597 crore. Apart from Maruti, which has a close-to-50% share of the Indian car market, Tata Motors, the leading maker of trucks and buses, said sales of these commercial vehicles were down 87% in the month. Read more

CBSE to hold board exams only for 12 main subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold nationwide class XII board exams in 12 main subjects, and will promote all students of classes I to VIII to the next grade in schools affiliated to it, in a move necessitated by the coronavirus crisis, the board said on Wednesday. Read more

Kerala to Punjab, places that became epicentre of coronavirus infection

Almost half of the coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab have been traced to areas spread over a few kilometers, with these hot spots accounting for 226, or about 14%, of the infections in India so far, according to an analysis of the numbers.Read more

Protective equipment scarcity a concern as Covid-19 infects 7 doctors

Five more doctors tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week in the national capital, taking the total to seven, and underscoring how leading the war against the virus from the front is coming at a huge personal cost for doctors and health workers who often operate with inadequate protective equipment. Read more

Scientists use lockdown to get data on unpolluted Delhi air

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, coupled with favourable weather conditions, is not just giving Delhi its cleanest air possible, it is also allowing scientists to determine the city’s baseline pollution levels -- for the very first time. Read more