CBSE to hold board exams only for 12 main subjects

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:23 IST

New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold nationwide class XII board exams in 12 main subjects, and will promote all students of classes I to VIII to the next grade in schools affiliated to it, in a move necessitated by the coronavirus crisis, the board said on Wednesday.

For classes IX to XI, the board has advised schools that have not already completed their examination schedule to promote students on the basis of project work, periodic tests, terms exams and so one.

The 12 class XII subjects for which nationwide exams would be held are business studies, geography, Hindi (elective), Hindi (core), home science, sociology, computer science (old), computer science (new), information practice (old), information practice (new), information technology and biotechnology, according to a statement released by CBSE.

“In all the CBSE will hold 12 subject exams nationwide for class XII. For specifically, North-East Delhi which had seen much violence during the time exams were held, exams for 6 class X subjects and 11 class XII subjects will be held,” said a senior official, referring to the rioting that took place in the district in February.

The board also decided that it will not hold exams for schools outside India. A system of marking and assessment for declaring results would be chalked out, it said.

The board was not able to conduct class XII exams on eight examination days due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Because of the February violence, examinations could not be held on four days in north-east Delhi.A small number of students from and around the district were not able to take their examinations on six days , it said.

According to officials, the board will inform students about the schedule 10 days in advance.

“At this stage it is difficult for the board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations. However, we will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the examinations,” CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

(PTI contributed to this story)