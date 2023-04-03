PM Modi's letter lauding Ambanis on NMACC launch | 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter extending greetings on the grand launch of a performing arts centre, named after philanthropist and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, in Mumbai. In a letter dated March 29, two days before the launch of ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)’, Prime Minister Modi lauded the Ambani family for their efforts to promote traditional Indian art forms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

PM Modi commended Nita Ambani for spearheading the initiative and said the endeavour was a testimony of the Indian phenomenon of staying rooted to one’s roots while ensuring progress.

The letter was shared by the official Instagram account of NMACC.

5 things PM Modi said on the launch of NMACC:

1)While affirming that the effort will lead to making art and culture accessible to a larger section of society, the prime minister said it will also encourage socio-cultural interaction not just among the citizens of the country but also around the world.

2) He said NMACC will serve as “a platform to budding artists and performers to showcase their talent, which in turn will encourage more people to take up art professionally,” as he praised the cultural infrastructure situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

3) “India is a vibrant, flourishing culture that has thrived for thousands of years. Our ancestors entrusted us with a rich treasure - be it language or literature, values or festivals, art or architecture, culture or cuisine,” the PM remarked.

4) He said the world looks up to India to provide holistic solutions and leadership in many different domains, from health to environment and is giving unprecedented attention to the Indian perspective on a range of matters including its art forms. “To impart greater momentum to this development, institutions that showcase and popularise our culture are crucial,” he noted.

5) He also said “the nation's Amrit Kaal is an opportunity to draw inspiration from our resplendent heritage and build an inclusive, strong and self-reliant India which celebrates its culture,” and wished that this cultural centre yields results in showcasing the value and place of art and culture in Indian society.

Built on par with global standards, the Cultural Centre features three performing arts spaces: 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. There is also a visual arts space meant to showcase exhibits from the finest artistic talent worldwide among other remarkable facilities.

