No bail for Nirav Modi despite £4 million security deposit

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:47 IST

Diamantaire Nirav Modi was denied bail for the fifth time on Wednesday despite his legal team doubling its offer to furnish security deposit from £2 million to £4 million and obey stringent restrictions, including 24-hour monitoring and other curbs usually imposed on terror suspects on bail.

Emma Arbuthnot, chief magistrate in the Westminster Magistrates Court, was not impressed by the arguments by Modi’s legal team, and said the grounds on which she and the high court had previously refused him bail remained. These include his potential to abscond if granted bail, and influence witnesses and destroy evidence.

Hugo Keith, Modi’s lawyer, highlighted difficult conditions in the Wandsworth jail where he has been lodged since his arrest earlier this year. These include assault (one on April 11 and another on Tuesday) and threats from inmates, besides being confined in a cell 22 hours a day. He denied the possibility of Modi absconding if granted bail.

Keith described the ‘bail package’ offered as unprecedented: £4 million security deposit, wearing an electronic tag, constant surveillance of phones and movement, and restricted use of the internet. He also mentioned Modi’s medical condition and the difficulty in procuring medicines in jail.

James Lewis of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) appearing for the Indian government insisted that there had been no change in material circumstances to consider the bail application since its denial on previous four occasions. The raising of the security deposit from £50,000 to £1 million, to £ 2 million and now £ 4 million showed Modi’s access to large funds, he told Arbuthnot.

Lewis noted that hundreds of millions of US dollars remained missing in the scandal linked to the Punjab National Bank, for which Modi is sought to extradited by the Indian government. £4 million security deposit, he said, is a ‘drop in the ocean’. It is known that he suffered from moderate depression, which did not amount to a change of circumstances, he added.

The level of surveillance offered by Modi’s team is not enough to ensure that he will not abscond, Lewis told the judge, adding that if he were to go to Belgium and acquire its passport, ‘that would be the end of the matter’, since Belgium is one of the countries that does not extradite its citizens. Modi has long-standing links with Belgium.

According to Keith, Modi’s position in jail is ‘bleak’. He has reportedly been denied access to a laptop. His legal team, he said, was facing enormous difficulties in preparing for the extradition trial due to be held early next year. He alleged that Modi faced ‘hostile publicity’ in India.

Russian, American and British individuals facing equal or more serious allegations than Modi had been granted bail, Keith noted, and insisted that CPS’s objections to bail were not well founded. The risk of his interfering with witnesses and destroying evidence is low, he contended.

Modi, who appeared in court in a blue blazer and initially smiled away to his legal team and some individuals in the public gallery, sat impassively throughout the hearing. He was led away by security after the bail was refused. The judge set December 4 as the next date for Modi’s routine remand hearing, since under British law the remand had to be renewed every 28 days.