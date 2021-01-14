No bird flu case reported in Manipur, says minister

Manipur’s veterinary minister, Oinam Lukhoi Singh, has said there have been no bird flu cases in the state but preventive measures were being taken against the disease. He said the government has imposed a temporary ban on the entry of poultry and poultry products into the state and formed rapid response teams to implement it.

Singh said the contagious African Swine Fever has also been reported from Thoubal and Imphal East districts but the situation was under control. He added a ban on the sale and movement of pigs, pork, feed, and related items in controlled areas and zones has also been imposed.

In November, over 500 pigs died of swine fever in the state.