Home / India News / ‘No CAB, no NRC in Bengal’: Mamata leads second rally against citizenship act

‘No CAB, no NRC in Bengal’: Mamata leads second rally against citizenship act

Trinamool Congress chief had addressed a similar rally at the end of her first roadshow against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) where she declared that the mass agitation would continue till the Union government scraps it and idea for a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, and her party supporters attend a protest march against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2019. (Reuters photo)
         

West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee lead a march from Jadavpur to Jadu Babu’s Bazar in the state’s capital Kolkata for the second day on Tuesday to protest the citizenship act as she reiterated her stand against the legislation.

“Our slogan is ‘No CAB, No NRC in Bengal’,” she said while addressing the rally.

On Monday, the Trinamool Congress chief had addressed a similar rally at the end of her first roadshow against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) where she declared that the mass agitation would continue till the Union government scraps it and idea for a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). She had called them “kaala kanoon” (dark laws).

Hundreds of workers and supporters of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress had marched along with her on Monday from a statue of BR Ambedkar on Red Road and ended at Jorasanko Thakurbari.

“As long as I am alive, we will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. They can dismiss our government if they want. We will not surrender,” Banerjee had said while addressing the rally.

“They will have to implement CAB and NRC in Bengal over my dead body. When we raised our voice against NRC, we were alone. Now, other chief ministers are speaking out,” the chief minister said.

The eastern state has witnessed violent protests against the citizenship act with protesters torching trains, railway stations, buses and targeting government officials.

Banerjee’s tough stance against the law has given rise to another round of conflict with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

