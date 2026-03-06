‘No clarity’: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move catches JD(U) workers off guard; supporters miffed

As news of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha broke on Thursday, a large group of Janata Dal (United) leaders and workers gathered at the party office and CM’s residence in Patna, seeking clarity on the development that signals a turning point in the state’s politics and leaves questions unanswered on a potential leadership vacuum both in the party and state administration. JDU supporters staged a dharna outside of the CM residence in Patna as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

At the 1, Anne Marg residence of the CM in Patna, angry workers stopped some party lawmakers from entering the building. “People had voted to see Nitish as CM and not for him to go to Rajya Sabha,” JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Patel, who was leading a group of supporters, said.

Another JD(U) leader, requesting anonymity, said that in 2025, they had sought votes in name of Kumar. “What will we tell them (workers) now?” the leader asked, seeking explanation from JD(U) leaders inside the party office.

JD(U) MLC Sanjay Singh echoed the sentiment, saying if Nitish wanted to go to Rajya Sabha he would have briefed the party workers himself. “There is total confusion in the party and workers are very angry,” Singh said.

The longest-serving Bihar chief minister, Nitish dominated state’s politics for majority of the last two decades. He filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the last day to do so for the March 16 biennial elections.

Some senior leaders in the JD(U) saw the development in more positive manner, saying Nitish might shift his primary political role to New Delhi but is unlikely to disengage from Bihar politics.

“Nitish Kumar will remain in Delhi but he will not abandon Bihar,” a senior JD(U) functionary said, declining to be named. “As long as his political authority remains intact, he will keep trying to ensure that the party survives.”

With Nitish’s move to Parliament, the big question on who would take his legacy forward looms large. “We don’t know who WILL be our leader now. There is no clarity. I hope the issue has been discussed and finalised in the party,” MLC Singh said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the entire party was in favour of Nitish’s son Nishant’s entry in politics, but added it was a decision that could be taken only by him or Nitish. “He is educated, his simplicity is striking and his father has set high standards in politics with an unblemished record. Everything makes him just the right choice for the JD(U) to take the legacy forward,” he added.

A senior party leader, requesting anonymity, said: “While working closely with the BJP, the JD(U) will also need to keep its identity and existence as an equal partner intact, as Nitish Kumar all along maintained. The role of senior party leadership and invaluable guidance of Nitish Kumar will be crucial for smooth transition, but it will not be easy in the changed situation.”

DM Diwakar, political analyst and former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, said: “JD(U) is an established party and has got the strength in the Assembly. Nitish Kumar cannot continue forever and what has happened was bound to happen at some stage.”