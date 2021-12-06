Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'No cognisable offence made out': Delhi Police informs court on ML Khattar's 'provocative' speech against farmers
‘No cognisable offence made out’: Delhi Police informs court on ML Khattar’s ‘provocative’ speech against farmers

The reason, the police said, was that the video of the said speech was made in Chandigarh, and not Delhi.
Haryana CM ML Khattar (PTI/File Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday informed a city court that ‘no cognisable offence is made out’ against ML Khattar, the Haryana chief minister, for a ‘provocative’ speech, evidently aimed at farmers protesting against the three central agricultural laws. The reason, the police said, was that the video of the said speech was recorded in Chandigarh, which, it said, is outside its jurisdiction.

“From the contents of the complaint, and the alleged video attached with the complaint, no cognisable offence is made out. As per the complaint, the alleged video has been recorded in Chandigarh, which does not fall in the jurisdiction of Delhi,” the force submitted in its Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Rouse Avenue Court, which, on November 18, sought details of action taken by the police on a plea filed by advocate Amit Sahani seeking action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

In his petition, Sahani, who sought an FIR against Khattar, submitted that ‘such hate speech and incitement by an incumbent chief minister could have led to a law and order situation in Delhi-NCR.’ He added, “The contents of the video make it abundantly clear that the accused has committed an offence under sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code by giving provocative speeches with intention to cause a riot and promoting enmity between different groups.”

The Haryana CM made the said speech on October 4, while addressing the BJP's kisan morcha workers. “We will have to encourage upcoming farmers groups. In every district, particularly in north and northwest, we will have to raise groups of 500-700 kisan volunteers. And then, Sathe Shathyam Samacharet (tit-for-tat). Pick up sticks. Don't worry about bail. If you spend a couple of months (behind bars), you will become a leader,” he said.

After massive outrage and widespread criticism, Khattar later withdrew his remarks, saying that he had no ‘malicious’ intention, adding that he was doing so as he did not want a law and order situation.

(With ANI inputs)

 

 

