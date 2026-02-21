No compromise on mother tongue, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that everyone should speak in their own mother tongue first and there should be no compromise on it. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that everyone should speak in their own mother tongue first and there should be no compromise on it. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Speaking on the sidelines of an event celebrating International Mother Tongue Day in Agartala, Saha said, “Today is International Mother Tongue Day. Its history is known to all. Everyone should speak in their own mother tongue as said by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that everyone should interact with the children at home in their mother tongue, or else, our tradition, history and culture would be forgotten.”

Recalling Union Home minister Amit Shah’s emphasis on communicating in one’s mother tongue in his address at a joint regional official language conference on Friday, CM Saha said, “As said by Home Minister, I want to say that first is your mother tongue and after that some other languages, be it Hindi or any other language. There is no harm in knowing any language. You can learn English as well, but mother tongue is the first. In this case, there will be no compromise.”

The Home Minister, who was on a one-day visit to Tripura, urged everyone to communicate with their children in their mother tongue at home, or else the children would be deprived of the literature of their mother tongue, tradition and culture.

He said that there cannot be any dispute between the Hindi language and Indian languages because they are sisters of the same mother and when Hindi is promoted then all the languages become strengthened automatically and all the languages gain strength.