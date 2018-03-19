No-confidence motion against Modi govt not taken up, Lok Sabha adjourned

The no-confidence motion against the NDA government, pitched by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was not taken up as the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday because of protests by major southern India parties. (Live Updates)

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan first adjourned the House till 12pm after protests by TDP, YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over demands that Andhra Pradesh be given special status and the scam at Punjab National Bank.

“I am duty bound to bring the no-confidence motion... But cannot do that unless the house is in order,” said Mahajan before adjourning the House. It was the eleventh day that Lok Sabha was disrupted because of protests.

“We want a discussion on the issue of no-confidence motion and we appeal to everyone that there should be discussion.” said home minister Rajnath Singh as he appealed MPs to end their protests.

The Congress, Left Front, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have said they will support the TDP motion, but the government is safe because the NDA has the support of 315 members in the 543-member house--way above the half-way mark of 272, reports NDTV.

“We are ready to face the no-confidence motion as we have support in the House. We are confident,” said parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar reporters before Lok Sabha met.

Shiv Sena, an ally of the government, said party leader Uddhav Thackeray will decide their stand on the no-trust motion. “We will also have to see if Speaker allows the no-confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion, (party chief) Uddhav ji will take a call,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI. The party has 18 Lok Sabha MPs.

Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal, which has 20 members in the Lok Sabha and sits in the Opposition, said it has not decided its stand. “We will do whatever our leader Naveen babu asks us to,” said party MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani, referring to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Separately, the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day without transacting any business.