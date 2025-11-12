'No connection': Al Falah University's first reaction on Delhi Red Fort blast

Al Falah University vice chancellor Bhupinder Kaur said on Wednesday that the institution has no connection to the doctors arrested in connection with the terror module busted in Faridabad and the Delhi Red Fort blast “apart from them working in their official capacity”. Al Falah University, located at Dhauj road, where professor Muzammil Shakeel was arrested for allegedly possessing explosives, arms and bomb-making equipment, in Faridabad. ( Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The university has come under scanner after the Delhi blast that killed at least 10 people, and the Faridabad terror module bust just hours before that.

“We are anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same... We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies. The University has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the University,” the VC said in a statement.

Kaur addressed allegations against doctors connected to the university who have been arrested with huge amounts of ammonium nitrate and weapons. She said that no such chemicals are stored within the campus premises.

“We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations. No such chemical or material, as alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses,” the statement further said.

The statement said that the university was extending support to the security agencies in probing the Delhi Red Fort blast and the explosive material found in a rented home of a doctor employed at the university.

"The University is extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security," it added.

The ‘white collar’ terror module

Security agencies unearthed what they described as a “white-collar terror network” spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with the arrest of seven people – including two doctors — and the recovery of nearly 2,900 kilogrammes of explosive and inflammable materials, assault rifles, pistols, and improvised explosive device (IED)-making components during raids in Faridabad.

Investigators said the group was linked to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other Gulf countries.

The three-day operation, jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Haryana Police between November 8 and 10, uncovered what officials described as one of the largest seizures of explosives in recent years.

Among the first to come under the scanner was Dr Muzammil Shakil, a 35-year-old doctor from Pulwama, who had been working at Al-Falah Medical College in Dhauj, Faridabad, for over three years.

Disclosures made during Shakil’s interrogation triggered a series of coordinated raids in Faridabad. On November 8, police recovered a Krinkov assault rifle with three magazines, 83 live cartridges, a pistol with eight rounds, and additional ammunition. The following day, investigators raided a rented accommodation on the Dhauj-Fatehpur Taga Road, where they found 358kg of ammonium nitrate and explosive chemicals, along with batteries, timers, metal plates, remotes, wires, and other IED components.

The most significant recovery occurred on November 10, when a joint team discovered 2,563kg of ammonium nitrate at a house in Dehar Colony, Fatehpur Tagra, approximately 10 km from Faridabad. The property belonged to Maulana Mohammad Istaq, a mosque cleric in Faridabad for over two decades, who had rented it out to Shakil about eight months ago. Police suspect the ammonium nitrate was being stockpiled for the manufacture of high-intensity explosives. Experts say the compound, when mixed with fuel oil or other accelerants, can create blasts capable of demolishing buildings or vehicles.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police in Srinagar said the arrests were part of a broader transnational crackdown targeting JeM and AGuH’s urban support cells. Those arrested include Arif Nisar Dar, alias Sahil; Yasir-ul-Ashraf; and Maqsood Ahmad Dar, alias Shahid – all from Nowgam; Maulvi Irfan Ahmad of Shopian; Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, alias Mutlasha, of Ganderbal; Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, alias Musaib, of Koil, Pulwama; and Dr Aadil Rather of Wanpora, Kulgam.