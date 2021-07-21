No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra's Mumbai for 2 straight days

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19 vaccination drive in Greater Mumbai municipal corporation had to be stopped on Wednesday owing to lack of supply of doses.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The Greater Mumbai municipal corporation said on Wednesday announced its decision to halt the vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for Thursday, for the second day in a row, owing to shortages of vaccine stock.

Earlier in the day, the civic body said it would receive 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 shots of Covaxin on Wednesday night and they would be distributed to various government-run vaccination centres and those under its jurisdiction on Thursday, so the inoculation drive could be resumed from Friday onwards.

Maharashtra reported a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines doses a few days ago, three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced universal adult vaccination against the viral infection.

Even as Maharashtra remains the state with the highest number of vaccinated people, its health minister Rajesh Tope had last week told the assembly that the stocks were depleting, prompting several of its districts to halt the inoculation drive on days after they ran out of supplies.

The shortage of Covid-19 vaccines coupled with many people flouting health and safety norms necessitated checking the spread of the virus, have raised concerns over the impending third wave of the pandemic.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 435 cases of coronavirus infection while 13 people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the active caseload to 6,020.

