Maharashtra sees over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases, 165 deaths; recovery rate at 96%

Maharashtra reported 8,159 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday as the total confirmed cases so far reached 6,237,755, a bulletin from the state health department showed. The death toll climbed to 1,30,918 after 165 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 94,745, an increase in 152 infections since Tuesday.

Cumulative recoveries in the state reached 60,08,750 after 7,839 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day. The recovery rate currently stands at 96.33 per cent, while the positivity rate is 13.54 per cent, the latest data showed.

So far, 4,60,68,435 samples have been tested for Covid-19 of which 62,37,755 turned out to be infected by the virus.

Pune with 15,566 cases topped the list of districts worst-affected in terms of active cases, followed by Thane with 12,087 cases, Sangli with 10,674 cases, Mumbai with 10,474 cases and Kolhapur with 10,049 cases. Pune also remained the worst-affected district in terms of total positive cases. So far, 10,78,956 people have been infected in Pune making it the only district in the state that has reported more than a million cases.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Mumbai recorded 435 new infections on Wednesday as the city’s tally reached 7,32,349, a bulletin from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed. Also, 13 people lost their lives taking the death toll to 15,739 in the city.

On Wednesday, 29,320 samples were tested in Mumbai and the cumulative test coverage reached 78,41,068 samples.

Also, the fresh recoveries outnumbered the new cases in the city as 560 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries reached 7,08,214 and the recovery rate was recorded at 97 per cent, the BMC said. There are six active containment zones in effect within Mumbai.

In another development, the BMC announced that all government Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVC) in Mumbai would remain closed on July 22. This is the second day in a row the inoculation drive would remain suspended completely in the city.

Dear Mumbaikars,



All BMC and Government CVCs will remain closed tomorrow (July 22, 2021).



BMC will be receiving vaccine doses by tonight, which will be distributed to the CVCs tomorrow.



Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules. https://t.co/WdmsWfC6qW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 21, 2021

The BMC said it would receive 50,000 Covishield doses and 11,200 Covaxin doses on Wednesday night, which would then be distributed to the CVCs to resume vaccination on Friday.