No Covid-19 vaccine affects fertility, clarifies health ministry

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said none of the available vaccines against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) affects the fertility of men and women and are authorised for use only after they are assured of its safety and efficacy. The clarification by the ministry comes in response to the media reports that expressed concerns regarding infertility due to Covid-19 vaccination amongst the population of reproductive age and its safety for lactating women.

"None of the available vaccines affects the fertility of either men or women, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later on humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy are assured," the health ministry said in an official statement.

In order to curb the prevalent myths regarding vaccination, the government has been fact-checking several claims. The ministry also cited such myths busted by the government through PIB Fact Check regarding infertility due to vaccination.

It further said that there is no scientific evidence to suggest Covid-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. "The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective," the ministry said as it cited fact-checked claims.

Dr N K Arora, chairperson of Covid-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) also countered such fears and allegations and said that such misinformation was also created during administering Polio vaccine in India and abroad, as it was claimed that children who get the vaccine may face infertility in future. Dr Arora assured that all vaccines go through intense scientific research and none of the vaccines have this sort of side-effect, in a recent interview, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, regarding safety concerns for lactating women, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) had recommended vaccination for all lactating women and termed it safe without the need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the shot.