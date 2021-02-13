IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Indian Railways issues clarification, says no date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains
The Indian Railways said in a release that it is "being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations” .(HT File)
The Indian Railways said in a release that it is "being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations” .(HT File)
india news

Indian Railways issues clarification, says no date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains

The railways had suspended all passengers trains in March last year following the national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic and started operating some of them gradually.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:48 PM IST

The Indian Railways said on Saturday it has not fixed any date to restart all passenger trains amid reports that the national carrier is planning to resume all passengers train from April. The railways had suspended all passengers trains in March last year following the national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic and started operating some of them gradually.

“There have been a series of reports in the media about the resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date. Clarification is constantly being given to the media about it for the last few days. It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations,” the Indian Railways said in a release.

“Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Already more than 65% of trains are running. More than 250 plus were added in January alone. More will be added gradually. All factors need to be taken care of and inputs of all stakeholders are to be factored in. All are requested to avoid speculation. Media and public will be duly informed as and when such a decision is taken,” it added.

The government had restated local train services in Mumbai for everyone from February 1 and were made available in three time slots: from the start of the day's services to 7am; 12:00pm to 4:00pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway ministry
Close
A view of snow-covered mountains and houses in a ski resort in Gulmarg, Srinagar, on January 25, 2021. (AFP)
A view of snow-covered mountains and houses in a ski resort in Gulmarg, Srinagar, on January 25, 2021. (AFP)
india news

Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The training in new techniques is being done with the latest equipment which will help soldiers with skills for successful rescue operations on challenging snow terrain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar accounts for 50% of the world’s river dolphin population.(File Photo)
Bihar accounts for 50% of the world’s river dolphin population.(File Photo)
india news

Work on India’s first dolphin research centre to start soon in Patna

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • The dolphin is a highly endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and was declared the National Aquatic Animal in 2009.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Home Minister Amit Shah during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

What Amit Shah said on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The government had in August 2019 revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tibetan activist-poet Tenzin Tsundue.(Photo courtesy Rahul Sharma)
Tibetan activist-poet Tenzin Tsundue.(Photo courtesy Rahul Sharma)
india news

Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in 'one-China policy'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The one-China policy is the diplomatic acknowledgement of China's position that there is only one Chinese government. Under the policy, New Delhi recognizes the Tibet Autonomous Region as part of the territory of the People's Republic of China, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During her speech, Moitra without taking any name had made serious allegations while apparently referring to a former chief justice. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
During her speech, Moitra without taking any name had made serious allegations while apparently referring to a former chief justice. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
india news

'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Moitra in her speech had questioned the situation of democracy in the country and had alleged that the country is in a state of 'undeclared emergency'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian Railways said in a release that it is "being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations” .(HT File)
The Indian Railways said in a release that it is "being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations” .(HT File)
india news

No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Indian Railways

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The railways had suspended all passengers trains in March last year following the national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic and started operating some of them gradually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PMCH in Patna . Bihar
PMCH in Patna . Bihar
india news

PMCH alumni association appeals to Nitish Kumar to preserve old buildings

By Reena Sopam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Some of the structures in the PMCH are almost 100 years old and are close to heritage status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (PTI photo)
Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (PTI photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement gave voice to nation: Khurshid

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given away Indian Territory to China said that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would have to answer for this.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers prepare the emergency medicine counter in the Covid-19 vaccination room.(Representative image/Bloomberg)
Health workers prepare the emergency medicine counter in the Covid-19 vaccination room.(Representative image/Bloomberg)
india news

India's 2nd Covid-19 vaccine drive starts today: Here is all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST
The government says more vaccinations will be provided from next month to meet the home target. More private hospitals will give out Covid-19 vaccines once identified groups from the general public are jabbed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The truck in which the consignment of Marijuana was found.(HT PHOTO)
The truck in which the consignment of Marijuana was found.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Mumbai police bust major drug trafficking racket, arrest 2 gang members

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • The gang used to transport the drugs in tempos by concealing them between sacks of coconuts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI)
Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI)
india news

Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on Feb 20

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the poets will present their poetry full of commitment to 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Finance Minister had made the remark during her response to the budget debate today in Lok Sabha earlier in the day.
The Finance Minister had made the remark during her response to the budget debate today in Lok Sabha earlier in the day.
india news

Cong MP moves motion against FM for calling Rahul Gandhi 'doomsday man of India'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:12 PM IST
"Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitaraman abused Rahul Gandhi as 'Doomsday man of India', accused that Rahul Gandhi, an elected member in the house, has joined with fringe element groups and that he is demeaning the country. This is an utter breach of privilege," the notice said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bodies of the two women were found Saturday morning after the encounter late Friday.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
The bodies of the two women were found Saturday morning after the encounter late Friday.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Woman among two Maoists killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • This was the fifth gun battle between the police and Maoists in Balaghat division over the past six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picturre, cloudy weather conditions in Kanyakumari seen ahead of Cyclone Burevi's expected landfall in December. (PTI File)
In this file picturre, cloudy weather conditions in Kanyakumari seen ahead of Cyclone Burevi's expected landfall in December. (PTI File)
india news

High level committee approves Rs 3,113 cr for 5 states as disaster relief

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The committee led by Union home minister Amit Shah approved additional central assistance to the five states and UT, which were affected by floods, cyclones (Nivar and Burevi) and pest attack during 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A three-day probe concluded that the student had misled her parents as well as the police(Representational Photo/PTI Photo )
A three-day probe concluded that the student had misled her parents as well as the police(Representational Photo/PTI Photo )
india news

Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The special operations teams of the Rachakonda police conducted thorough investigation to piece together the girl's movements and locations during the period she said she was abducted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP