Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

No deaths in police firing, 20 in terror-related incidents in J-K since August 5: MHA

The Ministry stated that three security force personnel and 17 civilians have lost their lives during the same period.

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 06:57 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Army jawans stand guard in Anantnag.
Army jawans stand guard in Anantnag.(ANI Photo (Representative image))
         

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday stated that since August 5 no one has died in police firing in law and order related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, while 197 persons have been injured during the period.

The Ministry stated that three security force personnel and 17 civilians have lost their lives during the same period.

In reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on number of persons killed/ injured including civilians, BSF, CRPF and military persons since abrogation of Article 370, the Ministry stated, “As per Jammu and Kashmir government, since August 5 no one has died in police firing in law and order related incidents.”

“During this period, 197 persons have been injured in law and order related incidents. During the same period, three security force personnel and 17 civilians have been killed in terror related incidents while 129 persons got injured,” it added.

