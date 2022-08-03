Centre to Lok Sabha: No deaths reported due to manual scavenging

No deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging and there are no reports of people engaged in manual scavenging in the country, the Centre informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“There is no report of people currently engaged in manual scavenging as defined under Section 2 (1) (g) of the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act, 2013)”. Manual scavenging is prohibited with effect from 6.12.2013. No person or agency can engage or employ any person for manual scavenging from the above date,” the union minister of social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale said.

The minister was responding to questions asked by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Girish Chandra situation of manual scavengers in the country and their employment status.

Athawale admitted that around 330 people have died in the last five years due to “accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks”. The highest number was reported in Uttar Pradesh where 47 people died, followed by 43 in Tamil Nadu, 42 in Delhi and 36 in Haryana.

“Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, since October 2, 2014, more than 10.99 crore sanitary toilets have been constructed in rural areas and over 62.65 lakh in urban areas and unsanitary toilets have been converted into sanitary toilets. This work made a huge contribution towards ending the practice of manual scavenging,” the ministry said.

However, the ministry recognised manual scavengers in a separate response. It said the government is providing assistance to the “identified manual scavengers” for their rehabilitation under the Self Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers (SRMS). The government provides one-time cash assistance of ₹40,000 for one identified manual scavenger in the family.

The Centre also provides skill development training to manual scavengers and their dependents for up to two years with a stipend of ₹3,000 per month, the ministry said.