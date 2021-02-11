No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt
The government has not taken any decision yet on a panel's recommendations that the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should be exempted from reservations in faculty appointments, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.
The committee submitted its report last June and it was circulated to all the ministries concerned and their comments have been received, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
"The government has not yet taken a decision on the recommendations of the committee," Nishank said.
An eight-member committee comprising IIT directors was asked to suggest measures on effective implementation of reservation policies not only in recruitment, but also for admissions.
In a report submitted to the government in June, the panel said that the IITs should be exempted from reservations because they were "institutes of national importance and are involved in research".
The committee had also noted that the expectations on the faculty from the IITs were very high due to the quality and standards of education, and rather than specific quotas, diversity issues should be addressed through outreach campaigns and targeted recruitment of faculty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha
- Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't make farm laws a prestige issue: Sachin Pilot to Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loss of ₹1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizenship law will be enforced once Covid-19 ends: Amit Shah in Bengal
- The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which the Parliament passed last year, offers citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flights between India, Russia to begin tomorrow under bilateral air bubble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GHMC polls: TRS wins mayoral posts with AIMIM extending last-minute support
- The first citizen of Hyderabad was elected by a show of hands, after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen extended support to TRS candidate Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s nomination at the eleventh hour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari to launch India's first CNG tractor tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix, Amazon Prime, other digital platforms adopt self-regulation tool kit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3% of total confirmed Covid cases were from 177 tribal dominated districts: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt ready for talks, can amend farm laws if needed: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic flight ticket rates set to rise as Centre relaxes cap on price bands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking guidelines to prevent sale of fake vaccines
- "We understand your motivation but you file a concrete case. We cannot pass general directions. We are not the legislature," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the petitioner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox