No delay in purchase agreements with domestic Covid vaccine manufacturers: Govt

There has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with domestic Covid vaccine manufacturers and advance payments have been made for the supply orders, minister of state of health and family welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar told Parliament on Friday.

The minister’s written reply came in response to an unstarred question raised by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress’s Mala Roy on whether the government has taken note of a significant delay in entering into advance purchase agreements with vaccine manufacturers, thereby affecting the pace of the vaccine rollout.

Pawar also said that a total of 1.35 billion [135 crore] Covid vaccine doses are expected to be available in the country between August and December.

Also Read | Acknowledge the brutality of the second wave

On being asked whether the government aims to inoculate the entire adult population by the end of the year, the minister said it is an ongoing process guided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) on the basis of scientific evidence.

She said ₹9,725.19 crore has been spent so far on the vaccination programme, in the form of procurement of vaccines and the operational costs.

The Congress responded on Twitter by saying that it exposed the government’s lies. “Modi Govt’s lies exposed in reply to Shri Rahul Gandhi’s question in Parliament on #Vaccination: Govt says - 1. No fixed Timeline can be indicated for completion of vaccine drive ! 2. Only 9,725 Crore spent on #COVID19 Vaccination drive against budget of 35,000 crore,’’ tweeted Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Pawar’s previous statement that there were no records of oxygen-related deaths during the second wave caused a furore, and the Opposition moved a breach of privilege notice against her.