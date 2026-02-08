Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘No double standards, no compromise’: PM Modi’s firm message on terrorism in Malaysia speech

    Talks also focused on emerging technologies and economic collaboration; PM Modi said India and Malaysia will work closely in cutting-edge and critical sectors

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 10:49 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered a strong message on India’s approach to terrorism in his speech in Malaysia, asserting that there can be no ambiguity or selective standards in tackling the threat.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold hands during a press conference in Putrajaya on February 8, 2026. (AFP)
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold hands during a press conference in Putrajaya on February 8, 2026. (AFP)

    Speaking after talks with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi said India’s position is unequivocal, stressing that the fight against terrorism allows “no double standards, no compromise.”

    India and Malaysia on Sunday unveiled a series of initiatives to deepen cooperation across defence and security, semiconductors and trade, following wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart in Kuala Lumpur.

    “We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive,” the Prime Minister said.

    Beyond security, the talks also focused on emerging technologies and economic collaboration. Modi said India and Malaysia will work closely in cutting-edge and critical sectors.

    "Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security," he said.

    India’s Indo-Pacific vision

    The PM also outlined India’s approach to the Indo-Pacific, describing the region as central to global growth.

    "The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world," Modi said, adding that India remains committed to development, peace and stability across the region in partnership with ASEAN.

    A ‘special relationship’ rooted in history

    Modi described ties between the two countries as a “special relationship”, pointing to deep historical and people-to-people links. "India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties," he said.

    Highlighting the Indian diaspora’s role, the prime minister added, “Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together.”

    Red-carpet welcome, ceremonial honours

    PM Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Prime Minister Ibrahim personally receiving him at the airport. Ahead of the formal talks, Modi was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra on Sunday morning.

    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said bilateral collaboration continues to expand across trade, investment, connectivity and defence. He also noted India’s growing global economic footprint, saying the country has registered a “spectacular rise” on the trade and economic front.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest IND vs Eng Live Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/‘No Double Standards, No Compromise’: PM Modi’s Firm Message On Terrorism In Malaysia Speech
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes