‘No double standards, no compromise’: PM Modi’s firm message on terrorism in Malaysia speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered a strong message on India’s approach to terrorism in his speech in Malaysia, asserting that there can be no ambiguity or selective standards in tackling the threat. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold hands during a press conference in Putrajaya on February 8, 2026. (AFP) Speaking after talks with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi said India’s position is unequivocal, stressing that the fight against terrorism allows “no double standards, no compromise.” India and Malaysia on Sunday unveiled a series of initiatives to deepen cooperation across defence and security, semiconductors and trade, following wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart in Kuala Lumpur.

“We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive,” the Prime Minister said. Beyond security, the talks also focused on emerging technologies and economic collaboration. Modi said India and Malaysia will work closely in cutting-edge and critical sectors. "Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security," he said. India’s Indo-Pacific vision The PM also outlined India’s approach to the Indo-Pacific, describing the region as central to global growth. "The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world," Modi said, adding that India remains committed to development, peace and stability across the region in partnership with ASEAN. A ‘special relationship’ rooted in history Modi described ties between the two countries as a “special relationship”, pointing to deep historical and people-to-people links. "India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties," he said.