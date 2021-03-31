IND USA
General Min Aung Hlaing during a televised statement on Feb. 11, 2021 in Myanmar.(AP)
india news

No engagement with Myanmar military over port deal: Adani group

"We are watching the situation in Myanmar carefully and will engage with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to seek their advice," a spokesperson for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:55 AM IST

The Adani Group on Tuesday denied engaging with Myanmar’s military leadership over a port deal after a report by human rights organisations said that the group has paid $30 million to the military-controlled Myanmar Economic Corporation in “land lease fees”.

The report was released by the Australian Centre for International Justice and Justice for Myanmar on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said, “In 2019, the government of India hosted the Myanmar general Min Aung Hlaing and Mundra Port was only one such location out of the multiple sites on this visit...”

The Yangon International Terminal project is “fully owned and developed” by APSEZ.

“We are watching the situation in Myanmar carefully and will engage with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to seek their advice...,” the spokesperson added.

