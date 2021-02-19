IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / No evidence but can’t rule out conspiracy against Gogoi: SC
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

No evidence but can’t rule out conspiracy against Gogoi: SC

The report prepared by former SC judge Justice (Retd) AK Patnaik was submitted to a bench of Justices SK Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
READ FULL STORY
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:40 AM IST

An enquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge into a possible larger conspiracy hatched to defame former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment complaint leveled by his own staffer has found no corroborative evidence to believe such allegations.

However, the former judge relied on a letter written by the chief of Intelligence Bureau to acknowledge possibility of a conspiracy by those who were disgruntled by the former CJI’s judicial ruling on “serious tough” issues such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and tough steps taken by him on the administrative side to streamline the Registry.

The report prepared by former SC judge Justice (Retd) AK Patnaik was submitted to a bench of Justices SK Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. The one-man enquiry committee headed by Justice Patnaik was asked to examine the allegations of a lawyer Utsav Singh Bains who filed an affidavit before the Court giving details of a larger conspiracy by a lobby involving fixers, corporate accused and disgruntled judges and politicians. The Committee was not to go into the merits of the sexual harassment complaint leveled against the former CJI.

Read more: SC denies registering suo motu contempt against Rajdeep Sardesai

In April 2019, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of these allegations and constituted Justice Patnaik Committee to examine its veracity. The Director, Intelligence Bureau, Commissioner of Delhi Police and Director, Central Bureau of Investigation were asked to assist the Committee in its work.

The bench after going through the exhaustive report, said, “The report has also taken note of the limited investigative powers and access to records which it had and based on those materials and evidence before him, it has been opined that it is not possible to find corroborative material qua the allegations of Utsav Singh Bains made in the affidavit.

Simultaneously, the bench noted, “The report also acknowledges that the existence of a conspiracy cannot be completely ruled out and this has been so opined as Justice AK Patnaik has not been able to obtain various records including electronic records of Whatsapp, Telegram etc.”

Read more: Supreme Court agrees to consider issue of priority vaccination for members of legal fraternity, issues notice to Centre

The possible conspiracy theory was attributed in the report to a letter written by IB Director on July 5, 2019 which stated “on account of the then Chief Justice of India taking serious tough decisions like in the case relating to National Register of Citizens (NRC), there was strong reason to believe that persons who were unhappy with those decisions hatched a conspiracy against the then Chief Justice of India.”

The report also made a reference to certain tough administrative decisions taken to streamline the process in the Registry. The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who alone appeared in the suo moto proceeding, “We are of the view that two years having passed and the possibility of recovery of electronic records at this distance of time is remote, especially since the scope of the enquiry and the power of the learned Judge is limited, no useful purpose will be served by continuing these proceedings.” The Court closed the suo moto case and directed the enquiry report to be placed back in sealed cover.

Read more: No link between Char Dham road widening and glacier burst, govt tells Supreme Court; hearing adjourned for 2 weeks

The suo moto proceedings were initiated by a bench headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra. During the hearing on Thursday, the bench noted the fact that with the lapse of time, even the in-house proceeding on the complaint against the then CJI had concluded. This in-house Committee was headed by the present CJI, Justice SA Bobde along with two other judges – Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee. In November 2019, Justice Gogoi retired and three months later, the Supreme Court staffer who leveled the sexual harassment allegation was reinstated into service.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief justice ranjan gogoi supreme court
Close
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

No evidence but can’t rule out conspiracy against Gogoi: SC

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The report prepared by former SC judge Justice (Retd) AK Patnaik was submitted to a bench of Justices SK Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advocates of Telangana High Court protesting against the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P. Nagamani in front of the High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday. The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State. (ANI PHOTO).
Advocates of Telangana High Court protesting against the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P. Nagamani in front of the High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday. The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Murder of advocate couple triggers protests, Telangana HC takes up case

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • The high court directed that the police obtain the details of passengers travelling in two buses which were passing by the scene of offence and make them witnesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers stand in a queue to board the train amid farmers' Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest at Bhubaneswar railway station, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Passengers stand in a queue to board the train amid farmers' Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest at Bhubaneswar railway station, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Movement of trains hit as farmers block rail tracks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:43 AM IST
In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks, which led to disruptions. Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI )
File photo: External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI )
india news

'Deplorable!' India rejects UN experts' concerns on ending of J&K's autonomy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • The MEA questioned the timing of the remarks by the UN experts, saying they were “deliberately timed” to coincide with the visit by 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021** South 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shahduring a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_18_2021_000275B)(PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021** South 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shahduring a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_18_2021_000275B)(PTI)
india news

From kin to Saraswati Puja, salvos from Shah, Mamata turn personal before polls

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
  • Shortly after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, accused Banerjee of not letting people perform Durga and Saraswati pujas and alleged that the only person benefitting in Bengal was her nephew Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member from the same district, the chief minster hit back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, of sexual harassment.(PTI file photo)
Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, of sexual harassment.(PTI file photo)
india news

Akbar’s lawyers may rely on part of judgment in appeal

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Experts said Akbar’s legal team could focus on the judgment’s comment on the content being defamatory in an appeal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy(PTI Photo)
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy(PTI Photo)
india news

Interview: ‘Centre denied rights to people of Puducherry’, says CM Narayanasamy

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Puducherry's CM Narayanasamy says, "I’m not going into numbers. We have got a majority."
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Parts of wire and battery found from blast site in Bengal, minister stable

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • Whether the explosion was triggered remotely using an IED or it was just some crude bombs that were kept in the bag which exploded when someone kicked it, is what officials are trying to verify.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection.(ANI)
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection.(ANI)
india news

Govt to release list of comorbidities to include in vaccination priority groups

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The government constituted an expert committee to draft and finalise a list and degree of the comorbidities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI)
File photo: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI)
india news

Senior BJP, RSS leaders meet Tripura CM after 'BJP in Nepal' remark

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • Sources, however, didn't confirm if the purpose of the meeting was to discuss Deb's controversial statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(ANI)
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(ANI)
india news

Puducherry floor test: BJP trying to topple elected govt, says CM Narayanasamy

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • The chief minister, whose government is now said to be short of a majority, called this ‘an attempt to bury democracy’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file)
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file)
india news

5 things to know about Maharashtra’s worrying Covid-19 situation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:17 PM IST
A fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue updated guidelines on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters..(Reuters file photo)
India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters..(Reuters file photo)
india news

'New laws, ending of J&K's autonomy affect rights of minorities': UN experts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • The concerns were expressed by Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dead dolphin was at least 5.5 feet long and did not have any injury mark. (HT PHOTO).
The dead dolphin was at least 5.5 feet long and did not have any injury mark. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Carcass of Gangetic Dolphin found floating in Odisha river

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Forest department officials said the carcass of the Gangetic Dolphin was caught by a fisherman of Kruttibaspur village in Bhadrak district when he was pulling in his net in Salandi river on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam.(ANI)
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam.(ANI)
india news

'BJP loss in Punjab municipal polls not linked to farm laws': Tomar

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:52 PM IST
  • The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP