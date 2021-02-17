IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / SC denies registering suo motu contempt against Rajdeep Sardesai
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC denies registering suo motu contempt against Rajdeep Sardesai

This case was registered over Sardesai’s tweets criticising the apex court’s decision against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan last year, despite attorney general KK Venugopal denying permission to initiate contempt over the same tweets five months ago
READ FULL STORY
By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:58 AM IST

The Supreme Court late on Tuesday clarified that a suo motu criminal contempt petition was inadvertently listed on its website against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and the process was on to rectify it.

This case was registered over Sardesai’s tweets criticising the apex court’s decision against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan last year, despite attorney general KK Venugopal denying permission to initiate contempt over the same tweets five months ago.

“This is in context with news item being flashed in some news channels about initiating suo motu criminal contempt proceeding against Mr. Rajdeep Sardesai by Supreme court, it is made clear that no such proceeding has been initiated against Mr. Rajdeep Sardesai. However status shown at Supreme Court website vide case no. SMC (Crl) 02/2021 has been placed inadvertently. Appropriate action to rectify the same is under process,” the court said in a statement.

Also Read | Centre’s charges of rioting, sedition against journalists are not correct: Shiv Sena

The website showed that a petition by law student Aastha Khurana was converted into a suo motu (on its own) criminal contempt plea on February 13 and the Supreme Court registry informed Khurana’s lawyer Omprakash Ajitsingh Parihar of the development on Tuesday. No date was indicated for hearing the petition.

Parihar questioned how such an error could take place. “We received the message from the Supreme Court about the listing of our case and even the website is showing so.”

The petition filed by Khurana alleged that Sardesai’s comments will cause disrespect to the Supreme Court in the minds of citizens.

“Alleged contemnor being an Indian news anchor is a well-known personality and various people take his statement as true and correct, therefore his statement on the top judicial body of this country indicates a threat to the society which will lead to no trust on the judiciary,” the petition read.

When contacted, Sardesai on Tuesday said he did not wish to comment at this stage.

The offence of criminal contempt carries a punishment of up to six months in prison or a fine up to 2,000 or both.

The law student first filed the contempt plea under Article 129 of the Constitution on September 21. At the time, Venugopal refused consent to initiate contempt, calling his tweets “trifling remarks”.

“The reputation of the Supreme Court as one of the great pillars of our democracy has been built assiduously over the last 70 years. Trifling remarks and mere passing criticism though perhaps distasteful are unlikely to tarnish the image of the institution,” Venugopal wrote in his response to the petition last year.

The tweets by Sardesai were not of a serious nature so as to undermine the majesty of the court or lower its stature in the minds of the public, the Centre’s top law officer said.

Under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act and Rule 3 of Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of Supreme Court, the consent of the AG or the solicitor general is required before the apex court can hear a criminal contempt petition filed by a private individual.

In her petition, Khurana included tweets by Sardesai criticising the top court’s decision to convict Bhushan for contempt and impose a fine of Re 1.

The first tweet by Sardesai, as quoted in the petition, said, “Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt by Supreme Court, sentence to be pronounced on August 20. This even as habeas corpus petitions of those detained in Kashmir for more than a year remain pending.”

The second tweet, as per the petition, said, “Re 1 token fine imposed by SC on Prashant Bhushan in contempt case. If he doesn’t pay it, then 3 months jail sentence. Clearly, court looking to wriggle out of an embarrassment of its own making.”

Khurana referred to older tweets by Sardesai on former top court judge Arun Mishra, who headed the bench hearing the Bhushan case, She also reproduced an earlier tweet against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

“All these actions of the alleged contemnor clearly show that he has no respect towards the Supreme Court of India and he is trying to defame this court by doing such type of tweets,” the petition read.

On August 31, the SC directed Bhushan to pay a fine of Re 1 for two tweets against the CJI and the apex court. “It is not expected of a person who is a part of the system of administration of justice and who owes a duty to the said system, to make such tweets which are capable of shaking the confidence of general public,” the judgment read.

Venugopal, who appeared in his personal capacity at the court’s request, asked the court not to punish Bhushan and let him off with a reprimand. That case was also registered suo motu by the top court on a petition that didn’t have the consent of the attorney general.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
"GOI is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19. It's not over yet," Gandhi tweeted.
"GOI is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19. It's not over yet," Gandhi tweeted.
india news

Rahul Gandhi says govt being overconfident about Covid-19, it's not over yet

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Gandhi's remarks came after South African and Brazilian variants of the pathogen were detected in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A minor girl had in August 16, 2013 accused Asaram Bapu of rape at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur.(HT/File Photo)
A minor girl had in August 16, 2013 accused Asaram Bapu of rape at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur.(HT/File Photo)
india news

Asaram Bapu admitted to Jodhpur hospital after complaining of chest pain

ANI, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The self-styled godman Asaram Bapu is serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur Central Jail in a rape case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kozhikode airport has a tabletop runway. An airplane fell down from the runway into a valley last year killing several people. (AP Photo)
Kozhikode airport has a tabletop runway. An airplane fell down from the runway into a valley last year killing several people. (AP Photo)
india news

SC seeks Centre’s response on system to avert air crash on table top runways

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Mehta’s petition last September, but there was no response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bus that plunged into a canal taken out during a rescue operation, in Sidhi district on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
The bus that plunged into a canal taken out during a rescue operation, in Sidhi district on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Shivrani Lonia, her brother jumped into Sidhi canal to save 7 people

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Passengers unsuccessfully tried to break the windows of the ill-fated bus, which had more than 50 people, when it rolled down into the canal, a survivor said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test in Sector-31, Gurugram. (HT archive)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test in Sector-31, Gurugram. (HT archive)
india news

SA, Brazil Covid-19 variants in India: All we know about the two mutations

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Four people who flew into India last month were infected with the South African variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, and another traveller was found infected with the Brazilian variant
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bomb disposal squad of the Army has reached the site at Manjakote and is inspecting the suspicious object.(ANI)
The bomb disposal squad of the Army has reached the site at Manjakote and is inspecting the suspicious object.(ANI)
india news

Suspicious object found on roadside in J&K's Rajouri

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Station House Officer (SHO) of the Manjakote police station Pankaj Sharma said the bomb-like object was found on the roadside around 8.30 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate,Fort in Mumbai. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate,Fort in Mumbai. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
india news

Armaan Jain reaches ED office for questioning in TopsGrup money laundering case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • The ED had earlier searched Armaan Jain's premises as part of the probe into the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

Risk of Covid-19 spread during ongoing wedding season, say experts

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:36 AM IST
It is all the more important to adhere to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour because of the Sars-CoV-2 virus variants that have been reported in the country during the past couple of months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers stand in a queue as Andhra Pradesh government holds panchayat elections on Saturday.(ANI)
Villagers stand in a queue as Andhra Pradesh government holds panchayat elections on Saturday.(ANI)
india news

Third phase of gram panchayat poll begins in Andhra Pradesh

ANI, Krishna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:34 AM IST
In Machilipatnam city of Krishna district, elections is being held in the villages in 12 mandals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Revanth Reddy's 10-day-long padayatra ended with a public meeting on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Revanth Reddy's 10-day-long padayatra ended with a public meeting on Tuesday. (HT photo)
india news

Telangana MP A Revanth Reddy's padayatra exposes Congress fault lines

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stayed away from the public meeting organised at Raviryal for the grand culmination of Reddy’s march
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Security Council has two committees on counterterrorism — 1267 deals with the UNSC sanctions regime, and the Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC) on capacity-building. Given that India has been a major target of terrorism, chairing at least one of them was important for us politically, and our interest was made known to the other UNSC members in 2010 after we were elected.(AFP)
The Security Council has two committees on counterterrorism — 1267 deals with the UNSC sanctions regime, and the Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC) on capacity-building. Given that India has been a major target of terrorism, chairing at least one of them was important for us politically, and our interest was made known to the other UNSC members in 2010 after we were elected.(AFP)
india news

India, Russia hold talks, agree to work closely on UNSC issues

ANI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP and Summits) led the Indian delegation along with officials from the Embassy of India in Moscow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC denies registering suo motu contempt against Rajdeep Sardesai

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:58 AM IST
This case was registered over Sardesai’s tweets criticising the apex court’s decision against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan last year, despite attorney general KK Venugopal denying permission to initiate contempt over the same tweets five months ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers take out the bus from the canal, in Sidhi district on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
Rescuers take out the bus from the canal, in Sidhi district on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Toll in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi rises to 50

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Rewa Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Jain, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place, said a magisterial probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A retired IPS officer, Bedi was functioning till late Tuesday evening and reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the union territory.(PTI)
A retired IPS officer, Bedi was functioning till late Tuesday evening and reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the union territory.(PTI)
india news

Kiran Bedi, removed as Lt Guv, thanks Centre for 'lifetime experience'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:54 AM IST
"I thank the Government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry as its Lt Governor. I also thank all who worked with me closely," Bedi said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 16. (PTI)
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 16. (PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 31 of 58 recovered bodies identified

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Of the 58 bodies, 48 were recovered from Chamoli district, seven from Rudraprayag, two from Pauri Garhwal and one from Tehri Garhwal
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP