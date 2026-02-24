'No excuse': Meghalaya CM condemns racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi, highlights India's diversity

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi's Malviya Nagar was "unacceptable", asserting that there is "no excuse" for disrespect in a diverse country like India. The Meghalaya Chief Minister said that the recent incident was "unfortunate" and that such incidents undermine the country's progress and unity. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said that the recent incident was "unfortunate" and that such incidents undermine the country's progress and unity.

"The recent incident that took place in Malviya Nagar (in Delhi) against our Northeast citizens from Arunachal Pradesh is unfortunate. It is something that is unacceptable in today's world. And the kind of language that was used, that kind of word that was used, is very sad, and it is unacceptable," the Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

"As a state, as a region, as a country, we are working to move forward; these kinds of words move us two steps back. We need to understand that for a diverse nation like India, we need to respect each other, and there is no excuse for that," he said.

Emphasising the need for dignity and mutual respect, he added, "Whether citizens are from the rest of the country or from the Northeast region or from wherever it is, without showing respect and without giving dignity to others, there is no way that we will be able to see our country progressing in the way that we all would like to see."

Sangma further said he hopes necessary action will be taken in the matter. "From our side, whatever we can do to support our sisters, we are always there," he added.

His remarks come after two residents from Delhi's Malviya Nagar allegedly racially abused and criminally intimidated three women tenants from Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi.

According to officials, the FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) about intentional insult, criminal intimidation, promoting enmity, and acts done with common intention.

Also Read | ‘Dhandhe wali', 'momo': 3 Arunachal women face racial abuse, sexist remarks by neighbours in Delhi

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, 2026, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat.

As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the premises of the neighbours living below.

This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation when the residents of the lower flat--identified as the accused Harsh Singh and his wife, Ruby Jain--went upstairs to confront the tenants.

The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam also reacted to the incident, stating that such cases are not isolated.

"This is not a one-off incident. This has been regularly happening across the country, especially to our young girls and boys, who are subjected to violence and humiliation of this kind. It's a larger question of racist practices in this country," he said.

The Congress MP also called for appropriate legislation to address such issues.

"We must have appropriate legislation for the Northeast people in this regard because this has been happening for decades, and it must be dealt with systematically," he said.

According to police, the accused persons in the alleged case have joined the investigation and are being interrogated.