IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / No extra chance for taking UPSC exam: Supreme Court
The court did not see merit in the grounds on which the candidates were seeking an extra chance, and was also worried about this setting the wrong kind of precedent.(HT file photo)
The court did not see merit in the grounds on which the candidates were seeking an extra chance, and was also worried about this setting the wrong kind of precedent.(HT file photo)
india news

No extra chance for taking UPSC exam: Supreme Court

In a February 5 hearing, the government offered candidates who have exhausted their chances an extra one, as a concession, but the court advised it against this, although it said the government is free to exercise its discretion in addressing the grievances of the petitioners.
READ FULL STORY
By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:43 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to provide an extra chance to appear for the Civil Services Examination in 2021 to candidates barred by age or number of attempts from taking it, after some of them approached the apex court citing difficulties in preparation that affected their performance in the October 2020 exam.

The court did not see merit in the grounds on which the candidates were seeking an extra chance, and was also worried about this setting the wrong kind of precedent.

In a February 5 hearing, the government offered candidates who have exhausted their chances an extra one, as a concession, but the court advised it against this, although it said the government is free to exercise its discretion in addressing the grievances of the petitioners.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the government will now go ahead with this offer.

Dismissing the plea of nearly 150 candidates who approached the Supreme Court, a three-judge bench comprising justices AM Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra and Ajay Rastogi said: “What is being claimed and prayed for under the guise of Covid-19 pandemic is nothing but a lame excuse in taking additional attempt to participate in the Civil Service Examination (CSE), 2021.”

In its 40-page judgment, the court said the pattern of CSE has remained unchanged since 2015; the candidates got an additional five months to prepare considering that the examination was originally to be held in May 2020; and those petitioning the court chose not to exercise the option to withdraw from the examination despite the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts it, opening a second window for withdrawal between August 1-8, 2020, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The petitioners were mentally prepared to give the examination, the bench noted.

Refusing to view the case of the petitioners in isolation, the court found merit in the argument of the Centre that any concession to this batch of petitioners will not be fair to the others. All of them, “irrespective of the nature of attempt (first or second, etc) who appeared in the 2020 Examination must have faced the same consequences as being faced by the writ petitioners… the reasoning would equally apply to those who have crossed the upper age barrier”, reasoned justice Rastogi, who authored the judgment.

The court wondered whether a concession to the petitioners could create a similar right for those candidates who withdrew from the examination last year because of a lack of preparation or due to personal reasons.

“If this court shows indulgence to [a] few who participated in the examination in 2020, it will set down a precedent and also have cascading effect on examinations in other streams, for which we are dissuaded to exercise plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution,” the judges held.

UPSC also opposed the petition on the grounds that a favourable judgment could affect various examinations and recruitment tests conducted by it and state service commissions.

The Centre initially opposed the petition, but on February 5 offered a “one-time” concession to those candidates who exhausted their last attempt in the examination conducted last year. General category candidates are allowed six attempts. Candidates belonging to other backward classes (OBCs) are allowed nine and those from the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (SCs and STs) can appear as many times as they want. The age bar for the three categories is 32, 35 and 37, respectively.

According to government data, 486,952 candidates appeared for the 2020 Civil Service Examination. Of this, 3,863 were appearing for their last attempt, and 2,236 were at the age threshold.

Commenting on the one-time concession offered by the Centre at the suggestion of the court, the bench said, “…any relaxation which is not permissible either in attempt or age under the scheme of Rules (for competitive examinations) 2020 apart from being in contravention to the rules, it may be discriminatory, and it is advisable not to exercise discretion in implementing what is being proposed by Centre (respondent 1).”

However, the court left the door open by stating that the Centre will be free to exercise its discretion to mitigate the difficulties faced by the petitioners. It said: “We make it clear that this decision would not restrict the Centre (Respondent 1) or the executive in exercising its discretion in meeting out the nature of difficulties as being projected to this court, if come across in future in dealing with the situation, if required.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court upsc civil services
Close
The young woman was found unconscious at her uncle’s residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The young woman was found unconscious at her uncle’s residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

Hyderabad teen who made ‘false’ rape bid claim dies by suicide: Police

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:56 AM IST
A case of suspicious death has been registered and an investigation is on. Family members told police that it was her second attempt to kill herself in the past 24 hours, according to a police official who did not want to be named.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outstanding problems with PLA at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the LAC — were discussed during the 10th round of talks between corps commander-ranked officers of the two sides on Feb 20.(AFP)
Outstanding problems with PLA at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the LAC — were discussed during the 10th round of talks between corps commander-ranked officers of the two sides on Feb 20.(AFP)
india news

Long way to go for full LAC de-escalation: Army chief General Naravane

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:52 AM IST
Naravane’s comments came four days after Indian and Chinese generals held talks in eastern Ladakh and agreed to resolve outstanding issues at friction points on the LAC in a “steady and orderly” manner and were unanimous that last week’s Pangong Tso disengagement provided “a good basis” for resolving pending problems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court did not see merit in the grounds on which the candidates were seeking an extra chance, and was also worried about this setting the wrong kind of precedent.(HT file photo)
The court did not see merit in the grounds on which the candidates were seeking an extra chance, and was also worried about this setting the wrong kind of precedent.(HT file photo)
india news

No extra chance for taking UPSC exam: Supreme Court

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:43 AM IST
In a February 5 hearing, the government offered candidates who have exhausted their chances an extra one, as a concession, but the court advised it against this, although it said the government is free to exercise its discretion in addressing the grievances of the petitioners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CRPF personnel being vaccinated against Covid-19, at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
CRPF personnel being vaccinated against Covid-19, at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Paid shots from March 1 as India expands Covid-19 vaccine drive

By Rhythma Kaul, Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:23 AM IST
The decision marks a significant opening up of the vaccination drive, with the roll-out for the general public being moved up from the previously estimated window of mid-March, and comes at a time when the country is on the brink of a second wave of infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Digital media includes intermediaries such as Twitter and Facebook, and publishers of news and current affairs content. It also includes so-called curators of such content.(Reuters file photo)
Digital media includes intermediaries such as Twitter and Facebook, and publishers of news and current affairs content. It also includes so-called curators of such content.(Reuters file photo)
india news

Govt rules for online media to include takedown power

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:05 AM IST
Digital media, as defined in a document that lays out the government’s framework to regulate online content, will cover digitised content that can be transmitted over the internet or computer networks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Referring to the 2019 decision to scrap the special status of J&amp;K, Pujani said: “We reiterate that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India."(AP file photo)
Referring to the 2019 decision to scrap the special status of J&K, Pujani said: “We reiterate that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India."(AP file photo)
india news

‘Patron of terror’: India hits out at Pakistan at United Nations

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:48 AM IST
India’s “right of reply” to the Pakistani minister’s speech was delivered by Seema Pujani, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN. She described Pakistan’s continued misuse of various platforms for “baseless and malicious propaganda against India is not new”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government hopes to cover an estimated 10.5 million paddy growers this year, against last year’s 10.2 million.(PTI file photo)
The government hopes to cover an estimated 10.5 million paddy growers this year, against last year’s 10.2 million.(PTI file photo)
india news

2020-21 likely to see record paddy procurement

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:36 AM IST
Paddy is the main summer staple that drives the incomes of millions of farmers. The ministry’s official figures show the government’s total procurement of summer paddy has touched 65.8 million tonnes until January 22 against the purchase of 56.5 million tonnes in the corresponding part of last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Javadekar said that further steps for administrative work in the Union territory will be taken soon.(ANI Photo)
Javadekar said that further steps for administrative work in the Union territory will be taken soon.(ANI Photo)
india news

Union Cabinet approves L-G proposal for President’s rule in Puducherry

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:25 AM IST
L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan recommended imposition of President’s Rule in Puducherry after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies did not stake claim to form the government
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Motera Stadium, the world's biggest cricket stadium. (ANI Photo)
A view of Motera Stadium, the world's biggest cricket stadium. (ANI Photo)
india news

BJP, Congress trade barbs over Motera stadium renaming

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:21 AM IST
At a cabinet briefing, union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at the Congress and wondered if the top Congress leaders such as Sonia or Rahul Gandhi have even bothered to visit the world’s tallest statue, that of Sardar Patel, at Kevadiya in Gujarat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook said it cannot be compelled by any committee of the parliament or the state assembly to participate in an inquiry and that its move to appear before a parliamentary panel on information technology last month was “a business decision”.(Reuters Photo)
Facebook said it cannot be compelled by any committee of the parliament or the state assembly to participate in an inquiry and that its move to appear before a parliamentary panel on information technology last month was “a business decision”.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Facebook now says it’s not obligated to appear before Parliamentary panels

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:05 AM IST
The exchange and Facebook’s contention that it could choose not to appear before any institution, as long as it follows the laws, is interesting because it comes at a time when the Union government is readying a framework to regulate social media and digital media companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shantanu Muluk, a climate activist, arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for an investigation, in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Shantanu Muluk, a climate activist, arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for an investigation, in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana, who granted bail to Ravi on Tuesday, posted Muluk’s bail application for arguments on Thursday. Muluk had got transit bail from the Bombay high court on February 16 for a period of 10 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In two parallel investigations, the CBI is also probing a multi-crore coal smuggling scam. (FILE PHOTO)
In two parallel investigations, the CBI is also probing a multi-crore coal smuggling scam. (FILE PHOTO)
india news

CBI names TMC youth leader in charge-sheet of cattle smuggling case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:17 AM IST
  • Earlier this month, CBI in the first charge-sheet in the case had named BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and Murshidabad-based businessman Enamul Haque along with five others for their alleged involvement in cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said that even under the existing system, Magistrates are made witnesses during trial as they record dying declaration and hold test identification parade. (HT PHOTO).
The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said that even under the existing system, Magistrates are made witnesses during trial as they record dying declaration and hold test identification parade. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Top court proposes cadre of magistrates to fill gaps in police investigation

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat apart from Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde were of the view that magistrates should play a more “intrusive” role in investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said the accused surrendered after killing the woman.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Police said the accused surrendered after killing the woman.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

College student in Andhra Pradesh killed for rejecting marriage proposal

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • Police said the accused and the victim were in a relationship for a year, but of late she had been avoiding him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, the Railways have operationalized almost 65 per cent of Mail/Express trains and over 90 per cent of suburban services as compared to pre lockdown times. (HT PHOTO).
Currently, the Railways have operationalized almost 65 per cent of Mail/Express trains and over 90 per cent of suburban services as compared to pre lockdown times. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Higher fares for short distance trains to discourage needless travel: Railways

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:31 PM IST
  • The national carrier at present is operating only special passenger trains since the curbs on lockdown were eased. Regular passenger trains have been suspended since March 25, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac