No foreign govt has supported farmers' protest: MEA in Lok Sabha
- The government’s position was outlined in a written reply by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok Sabha.
The government said on Wednesday that no foreign administration has extended support to farmers protesting against three farm laws though there were protests on the issue by “motivated” people of Indian-origin in countries such as Canada, the US and the UK.
The government’s position was outlined in a written reply by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok Sabha. He was responding to a query from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MPs Syed Imtiaz Jaleel and Asaduddin Owaisi on whether some countries and PIOs have supported the farmers’ protest.
“No foreign government has given support to agitation of Indian farmers against three bills passed by Indian Parliament,” Muraleedharan said in the reply.
“In Canada, [the] UK, [the] USA, and in few European countries, protests by a few motivated PIOs on issues related to the Indian Farm Bill have been reported,” he added.
Muraleedharan said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “made a comment on issues related to farmers in India”, following which the Indian government had “taken up this matter with the Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and New Delhi and conveyed that such comments pertaining to the internal affairs of India are unwarranted, unacceptable and would damage India-Canada bilateral relations”.
He also said the Canadian government “has welcomed the Government of India’s commitment to ongoing dialogue with the farmers to discuss issues of concern”.
The external affairs ministry has pushed back against comments by foreign leaders supporting the farmers’ protest or questioning the government’s handling of the snowballing demonstrations, saying they are an internal affair and that most of the remarks didn’t reflect the country’s democratic ethos or the government’s outreach to the farmers.
Trudeau triggered a diplomatic row in December when he told a Facebook video interaction organised to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak that his government had conveyed its concerns over the farmers’ protest to New Delhi.
In response, the external affairs ministry summoned Canadian envoy Nadir Patel and told him the remarks by Trudeau and Canadian lawmakers on the issue had the potential to “seriously” damage bilateral ties. Despite the protest from the Indian side, Trudeau doubled down on his position and said Canada “will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest anywhere around the world”.
The matter has also been raised by influential US lawmakers, including members of the influential house foreign affairs committee, and a group of 36 British MPs wrote a letter to foreign minister Dominic Raab last month, asking him to take up the farmers’ protest with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar during a visit to New Delhi last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela says ready to rejoin Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Japan ‘regrets’ Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP, movie star Dev says he won’t attend PM Modi’s programme in Bengal
- TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev shot down claims of Bengali online magazine that said he would share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Haldia on February 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No foreign govt has supported farmers' protest: MEA in Lok Sabha
- The government’s position was outlined in a written reply by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after limiting it to 50%, Karnataka allows 100% seating in cinema halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police personnel, sanitation workers in Delhi to get Covid shots from Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cop files defamation complaint against Arnab Goswami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House republicans face identity dilemma in fight over Marjorie Taylor Greene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave conditions in 8 Odisha districts: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to charge for wedding shoots at monuments, museums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Progress, not propaganda': Amit Shah's message on Twitter war over farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to start 3-day visit to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII to supply 1.1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Covax vaccine scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, TMC woos ST voters with demand for recognition of Sarna dharma
- At a public rally in Aipurduar, TMC chief Mamata Baneree said her government has written to the Centre to recognise Sarna dharma as a separate religion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No timeline set for holding simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly polls: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox