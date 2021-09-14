No fresh Covid cases in UP's 59 districts; Australian MP praises Yogi govt

The number of daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been on a downswing in Uttar Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, no new case was identified in 59 of the state's 75 districts, according to UP a government release.

Moreover, recoveries continue to outnumber new cases in the state. Out of the 1,91,446 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 33 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and as a result the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) slumped to lower than 0.01 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, the state government data showed.

In the same period, 25 patients recovered from the infection. The active caseload in the country's most populous state has been reduced to 187 from a high of 3,10,783 in April, pushing the recovery rate up to 98.7 per cent, the state government said in a release.

The state government's turnaround has been appreciated globally. Australian MP Jason Wood heaped praises on chief minister Yogi Adityanath for effectively managing the Covid-19 outbreak in the state. He also expressed desire of working with UP government.

"Many thanks to Hon. CM of UP Yogi Adityanath for his kind message to me. We look forward to working with U.P. Government for enrichment of culture and development. Appreciate UP Government’s Covid control efforts in this difficult time," Wood wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The key parts of UP government's plan to tackle Covid-19 included contact tracing, early detection, isolation and free and timely provision of medicine kits and treatment to the rural populace.

In June, Australia’s federal independent Member of Parliament Craig Kelly had praised Uttar Pradesh for successfully "smashing" the "scary" Delta variant of Covid-19.

Patrick Brauckmann, a Canadian Investor, also lauded the UP model of Covid management in July, referring to the effective leadership of Yogi Adityanath in "crushing the curve".