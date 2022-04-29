No Friday namaz in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, security strengthened in other states

New Delhi: The Srinagar district administration has not given permission for prayers at the Jamia Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan — called Jumu’atul-Wida (Alvida-ki-Namaz) — even as police in several states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have made adequate security arrangements for prayer sessions.

According to police officials in Lucknow, elaborate police deployment has been made at 31,151 mosques and Eidgahs across the state.

A senior UP police official familiar with the preparations said they have approached at least 38,000 Muslim clerics to ensure peace during the prayers and around 48 companies of provincial armed constabulary (PAC), seven companies of central paramilitary force and over 1.25 lakh civil police personnel have been deployed strategically to ensure peace.

“Strategic police deployment is made to ensure peace and maintain law and order situation as we expect large crowd at different mosques and Eidgah for the Friday prayers,” additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said.

In Mumbai, police said that in the backdrop of the row surrounding the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa, security has been stepped up around mosques and Eidgahs across the city.

“Additional police force has been deployed in the Muslim-dominated areas and the areas that have a communally mixed population,” a senior Mumbai police official said. Police have also issued an advisory asking Muslim groups and organisations to instruct community people to avoid offering Friday prayers in public places if it causes inconvenience to citizens.

In Karnataka too, the police have decided to deploy additional police forces in communally sensitive areas, especially in the coastal region of the state. Tension is rife in the state following controversies over a ban on hijab in educational institutions, prohibiting sale of halal meat around temples and boycott of Muslim traders.

In Kashmir, political parties reacted sharply to the administration’s decision barring prayers at Jamia Masjid. However, the biggest gathering will be held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine where people from across the valley will converge.

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of major political parties of J&K including People’s Democratic Party, National conference and CPI (M), said that the move to not allow prayers at Jamia Masjid was reprehensible, calling it direct interference in people’s religious affairs.