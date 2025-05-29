No headway in case against journo Rana Ayyub in absence of X’s response: Police

The Delhi Police have told a local court that it was yet to hear from social media company X about the details of journalist Rana Ayyub’s account as part of its probe into a case of alleged insult to Hindu deities. On January 25, the Saket court directed the Delhi Police to book Rana Ayyub. (X)

In a report, the cyber police station (South Delhi) informed chief judicial magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh on Wednesday that the investigation will be finalised after X responds. It added that at least four notices were sent to X for the details. “...the alleged [insulting] tweets [of Ayyub] are not available on the platform [X],” the report said.

On January 25, the Saket court directed the Delhi Police to book Ayyub under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious beliefs by insulting religion), and 505 (statements that could incite public mischief) for allegedly using offensive and derogatory comments against Hindu deities. The sections provide for up to three years in prison.

The court had asked the police to file an action taken report on the investigation.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva, the complainant in the case, said Ayyub’s posts caused her distress and prompted her to file a complaint. She is also a complainant in the case against the Delhi Art Gallery for allegedly displaying obscene paintings of the late artist MF Hussain. The case is pending in Delhi’s Patiala House court.