‘No helmet, no fuel’: UP to launch statewide campaign from September 1

Lucknow: Petrol will be denied to two-wheeler riders without helmets at petrol pumps across Uttar Pradesh as part of a ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ road safety campaign from September 1 to 30. Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, makes helmets compulsory for two-wheeler drivers and pillion riders, while Section 194D provides for penalties for violations. (Representative photo)

The campaign, to be conducted under the supervision of respective district magistrates and in coordination with the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), will be primarily enforced by the police, revenue/district administration, and transport department officials, an official said.

The UP government has appealed to the general public to fully cooperate with these enforcement agencies, a notice issued by the government said.

UP Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said that Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, makes helmets compulsory for two-wheeler drivers and pillion riders, while Section 194D provides for penalties for violations. The Supreme Court’s Road Safety Committee has advised the states to give priority to helmet compliance, he added.

Oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited — along with all petrol pump operators, have been requested to actively cooperate in this effort.

“Necessary coordination/monitoring will be ensured at the petrol pump level through the food and logistics department, and the information and public relations system will help in spreading public awareness,” the official said.

Commissioner Singh said, “No helmet, no fuel is not a punishment, but a pledge of safety. All citizens, petrol pump operators and oil companies are appealed to give full cooperation in this. Wearing a helmet is the simplest insurance of life.”