‘No ifs and buts…’: PM Modi's Independence Day message on India's capabilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Modi greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.

Taking a veiled attack on dynastic politics, Modi said, “In 2014, the people decided that to take the country forward, a stable and strong government is needed. India was freed from the era of instability.”

Modi said in 2014, after 30 years, the country decided it was time for a change and elected a government that would guarantee them changes.

“The ball is in our court, and we should not let go of opportunity; no ifs and buts on anyone's mind about India's capabilities,” Modi added.

"After I took over, my lakhs of bureaucrats began whole-heartedly working to transform the country across the length and breadth of the country," he said.

"Reform, Perform, Transform: this is our motto," he added.

He listed how the country has witnessed transformative changes in AYUSH, fisheries, and cooperative sectors, among others.

