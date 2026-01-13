‘No incentives’, ‘had 2 accidents’: Gig workers welcome halt to quick delivery service claims

The gig worker cited pressure from the customer and the commerce firm they work for when delivering, adding that their ratings would drop if there was any delay. “You won't get any incentives. There was a lot of pressure,” he told ANI.

Speaking on the union labour ministry's intervention in the matter, a gig worker told ANI news agency that the government had “done a great job” in regards to the safety of the riders. Questioning the earlier delivery time, the rider said, “How can a person navigate through traffic in 10 minutes? You know how bad the traffic is. People drive recklessly. Accidents happen...”

Gig workers on Tuesday hailed the halting of ‘10-minute’ delivery claims by quick commerce firms, while citing “pressure” and drop in ratings earlier if they faced delay in delivering items.

Another gig worker welcomed the decision, while saying that he had been in two accidents while delivering, and sustained fractures in his legs. “..What the government has done is good. It was very difficult. I've had two accidents. My leg was fractured twice,” the gig worker told ANI, adding that they would now get some convenience.

“If we get more time, we'll get more convenience. We had to deliver very quickly. If there was any delay, it affected our rank. Our rating would drop if there were a delay…” the gig worker said.

A third worker said that delays would lead to the riders' ID's getting blocked and penalties imposed on them, while adding that riders would often have to flout traffic rules to be on time earlier.

Another rider praised AAP MP Raghav Chadha's contribution in bringing the issue to light, saying riders were now freed from the burden of taking risks for deliveries, ANI reported.