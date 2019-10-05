e-paper
‘No infiltrator will remain in India, it’s a country, not an inn’, says BJP working president JP Nadda

He also said corruption fostered during previous governments as they were fragile.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bokaro
Bokaro: BJP Working President JP Nadda addresses the inaugural ceremony of 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' ahead of Assembly election, at Chandankiyari area in Bokaro, Friday.
Bokaro: BJP Working President JP Nadda addresses the inaugural ceremony of 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' ahead of Assembly election, at Chandankiyari area in Bokaro, Friday.(PTI)
         

In an apparent reference to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP national working president JP Nadda has said that no infiltrator will remain in the country.

“In the time to come, we’ll make arrangements where no infiltrator will remain in our country. Infiltrators will go out and Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Christians who were tortured outside, will be given refuge by India. It’s a country, not an inn,” Nadda said addressing the Vijay Sankalp Yatra here on Friday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was also present at the event.

Nadda also touched on several other issues like abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Houston visit and corruption.

“If you remember, five years back corruption used to be in full swing. Fragile governments were unable to control the situation,” he said.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST

India News