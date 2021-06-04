No jeans, T-shirts or sports shoes, CBI asks staff to wear only formals

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has made it mandatory for all officers and staffers of the agency to be formally dressed in the office and said casual wear like jeans and sports shoes will not be tolerated.

According to an order, the dress code for men will be shirts, formal trousers, and formal shoes. They are also required to come to the office properly shaved. The women employees of the CBI have been asked to wear only sarees, suits, formal shirts, and trousers. “No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals, ad casual attire is allowed in office,” said the order, a copy of which HT has seen. It directed heads of branches of the CBI across the country to ensure these guidelines are strictly followed.

CBI officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, called it a balanced order and said every officer, staffer always needed to wear formals. “However, over the years, people started wearing casuals... like jeans and T-shirts and nobody stopped it. CBI officers need to at least wear a formal collared shirt, trousers, and shoes,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

People familiar with the developments said Jaiswal, who took over as the agency’s 33rd director last week, is likely to make some important administrative changes to improve the CBI’s efficiency and improve its image.