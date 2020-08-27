‘No justification for delay in elections’: J&K Apni Party

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:37 IST

After two days of deliberations, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Thursday sought an early hearing on a petition challenging the abrogation of Art 370, Art 35-A in Supreme Court and pledged to strive for the restoration of statehood, domicile Laws, 4G internet, package for economic revival and upgradation of healthcare infrastructure.

The two-day meeting was chaired by the party president Altaf Bukhari and was attended by all the prominent members including former ministers and legislators.

“The political conviction of JKAP is based on a realistic approach to deal with socio-economic and political issues faced by the people of J&K,” Bukhari said while addressing the meeting and pledged not to compromise on the basic principles of the party.

Bukhari said over the last 70 years of the history of Jammu and Kasmir, the political discourse has witnessed commotion and politics of deceit wherein people were subjugated, browbeaten and exploited on one or the other pretexts.

The party spokesman said that during the meeting, the leadership resolved for an early hearing of a petition challenging abrogation of Art 370, 35-A.

“The meeting resolved to file an application before the Hon’ble Supreme Court seeking the listing and an early hearing in a petition filed by one of the JKAP leaders challenging abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A.”

He said the meeting resolved that any further delay in restoration of statehood by the Government of India will add to the already existing hopelessness and alienation among the people of J&K. “The meeting resolved that it is incumbent upon the Government of India to rise to the occasion and address the political aspirations of people, sooner the better. The party leadership also resolved that the party will further strengthen and speed up its efforts in pursuit of this goal.”

The spokesman said that in the meeting it was decided that no arbitrary increase in assembly or parliamentary segments by the delimitation commission will be acceptable and the party will put forth its viewpoint based on suggestions and objections, if any, before the Commission at an appropriate time.

“It was resolved that there should be no justification for further delay in elections in J&K which has no substitute in a democratic set up,” the spokesman said adding that the leadership also demanded restoration of 4G mobile internet, besides the revival of tourism and its allied industrial sector.

The leaders of the party also demanded reviving agriculture and horticulture sectors and sought an economic package for farmers.

“The meeting resolved that it will pursue the formulation of a comprehensive job policy to address the mounting unemployment problem in J&K and ensure a dignified livelihood for the educated unemployed youth in government and private sectors. Augmentation of healthcare infrastructure in view of Covid-19, establishing separate CAT Bench at Srinagar,” the spokesman said.

He said leaders also decided to continue its struggle for a separate bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal at Srinagar and ensuring rights of locals on geology and mining activities in J&K.