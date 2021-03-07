No leadership challenge from G-32 leaders, says Digvijaya Singh
The group of 23 senior Congressmen demanding far-reaching reforms in the party have accepted the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and they do not pose any challenge, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.
These leaders, also being called G-23, had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking dissolution of power to state units, revamp of the CWC etc, and had recently held a meet in Jammu.
"They are not at all a challenge (to the party leadership. They have said their leaders are Sonia and Rahul Gandhi," Singh said referring to the G-23.
Speaking on other issues, Singh made light of the entry of actor Mithun Chakraborty into the BJP in poll-bound West Bengal, and praised its chief minister Mamata Banerjee as a gutsy and sentimental fighter with her feet on the ground.
