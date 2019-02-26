No let-up in Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu-Kashmir: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday said there was no let-up in Pakistan-sponsored terrorism but security forces, including police, were determined to eliminate militancy and restore peace in the state.

“Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is going on for the last many years and showing no signs of decline but we are determined to eliminate terrorism and restore peace in the region,” the DGP said, adding that terror groups like Jaish and Lashkar remain active in the Valley.

“Police and other security forces are conducting their operations to counter them and wipe them out and I am hopeful that in the coming months, the situation will improve further,” he said.

Singh said the security forces were “proud of the sacrifices” made by the soldiers and were “determined” to eliminate all the active terrorist groups in the state “in the coming months”.

On security scenario and rumours flying thick and fast in the Valley, he said the situation was “well under control” and there was “no need to panic”.

“In the war against terrorism, our men are also being martyred and we are proud of them. We stand by the families of our martyrs and want to tell them that we are with them in this hour of grief,” the DGP said.

The police chief lauded deputy superintendent of police Aman Kumar who was killed in Kulgam encounter on Sunday, for his courage saying, “We have lost a brave colleague and we are proud of his martyrdom”.

J&K governor Satya Pal Malik, Union minister Jitendra Singh and senior officers of the police, army, CRPF and civil administration attended the ceremony at police lines here and paid floral tributes to Thakur whose body was flown from Srinagar to Jammu in the morning..

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 11:20 IST