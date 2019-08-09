‘Use rational pathways’: Taliban weighs in India-Pak row over Article 370

india

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan government’s efforts to internationalize the revoking of Articles 370 and 35-A by India were dampened yet again with the Taliban advocating restraint to both India and Pakistan and completely rejecting any linkage between Afghanistan and Kashmir.

While Pakistan Army has said that it was prepared to go to any lengths to fulfil what it calls its “Kashmir obligations”, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has urged both countries to “ refrain from taking steps that could pave a way for violence and complications in the region and usurp the rights of Kashmiris.”

“Having gained bitter experiences from war and conflict, we urge peace and use of rational pathways to solve regional issues,” the spokesman said.

While India has stood for peace and stability in Afghanistan with an inclusive dialogue with all parties concerned to resolve outstanding issues in that country, Pakistan is often accused of providing sanctuaries to Taliban leadership across the Durand Line, India has only focused on humanitarian aid to Kabul and building up of Afghan Army.

The Taliban, however, have taken umbrage at US and other countries to link Kashmir issue with Afghanistan in the context of Pakistan. “ Linking the issue of Kashmir with that of Afghanistan by some parties will not aid in improving the crisis at hand because Afghanistan is not related nor should Afghanistan be turned into theatre of competition between other countries,” Mujahid said.

Friday’s statement by the Taliban advocating peace to India and Pakistan has come as a surprise, particularly since the fundamentalist group has used violence for political gains in Kabul.

