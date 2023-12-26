close_game
close_game
News / India News / No lives lost in Assam due to extremist violence in 2023: Himanta

No lives lost in Assam due to extremist violence in 2023: Himanta

PTI |
Dec 26, 2023 04:00 PM IST

No lives lost in Assam due to extremist violence in 2023: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that no lives were lost in the state due to extremist violence in 2023, a year which also witnessed a “complete end to tribal militancy”.

HT Image
HT Image

Gradual removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA from most parts of the state was another major achievement in peace efforts, he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Due to sustained efforts of Union and State Govt, Assam is witnessing an era of peace and prosperity,” Sarma wrote on X.

“In 2023, several groups laid down their arms, AFSPA was further revoked and no lives were lost to extremist violence, marking a successful year for the state,” he said.

The CM maintained that Assam has been transformed into an “abode of peace” and 2023 was “an unprecedented year as our policing and peace efforts bore fruit”.

The AFSPA has been gradually removed from the northeastern state, with only four districts now under its jurisdiction, he said.

It empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant, besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the forces if they shoot someone dead, officials said.

Sarma also claimed that there has been a “complete end to tribal militancy” in Assam in 2023.

A total of 8,756 former militants have been rehabilitated in the last two years, with over 300 crore invested for the purpose, he said.

Sarma added that skilling and ability enhancement training has been imparted to the surrendered militants, who are now “aiding in the state’s economic growth”.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out