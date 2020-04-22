e-paper
Home / India News / No lockdown relaxation during Ramzan, Muslims asked to pray at home: Uttarakhand police

No lockdown relaxation during Ramzan, Muslims asked to pray at home: Uttarakhand police

The Uttarakhand police have been holding meetings with Muslim leaders across the state to urge peole to stay at home and not violate the lockdown during month of Ramzan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarkhand police have asked Muslims to pray at home during the month of Ramzan.
Uttarkhand police have asked Muslims to pray at home during the month of Ramzan. (HT PHOTO)
         

There will be no relaxation of the lockdown during Ramzan which begins this week and he Muslims have been asked to offer namaz in their homes, the Uttarakhand police said on Wednesday.

The state police have been holding meetings with the community leaders across the state to urge Muslims to stay at home and not violate the lockdown during month of Ramzan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order), Uttarakhand police said, “With the holy month of Ramzan starting soon, we are holding talks and meetings with the leaders of the Muslim community while asking them to urge the followers to follow the lockdown and pray indoors only.”

“We have requested the Muslims to offer namaz in their homes while observing it with peace and harmony. Nobody will be allowed to violate the lockdown during Ramzan and anyone found trying to disturb the public order will be dealt with strictly irrespective of religion or caste,” said Kumar.

During Ramzan, Mulsims offer Taraweeh prayers in congregation in mosques. All congregation prayers including the Friday prayers have been suspended for almost a month now across the country.

Uttarakhand has so far reported 46 cases of Covid-19 out of which 19 people have recovered.

The senior police officer also informed about the action taken against jamaatis so far in the state. He said that there were total 1,436 jamaatis who had come to state after January 1.

“Out of the total 1,436 jamaatis, 513 are from other states while 923 from Uttarakhand. All of them have been quarantined and tested for Covid-19 except few in Haridwar district who would also be tested soon. Apart from this, police also made a list of 917 people who had come in contact with jamaatis who tested positive. All of them have been quarantined and about 700 of them tested with remaining ones to be tested in the next two days,” said Kumar.

He said “Till date total 62 jamaatis have been booked for violating the lockdown including eight who were booked under attempt to murder charge for not presenting themselves before administration for required medical examination.”

Meanwhile, the Nainital district police have relaxed the norms in containment zone of Bhanbulpura area of Haldwani town where five had tested positive.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Nainital Sunil Kumar Meena said, “The relaxation was given to the residents to buy essential items. Under it, we have allowed one member from each family to come out between 8-11 am to buy essential items while following the precautionary measures.”

Meena said, “We had divided the whole area into five sectors. Two of them were opened today while three will be opened tomorrow as per the relaxation. We will be evaluating the situation in the next few days for further course of action.”

Police said they arrested 368 more people on Wednesday for violation of lockdown across the state.

India news