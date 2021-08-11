No manual scavengers in India any more: Govt

People are no longer engaged as manual scavengers in the country, the Centre told Parliament in a written reply on Tuesday citing reports from the state governments. In response to a question by Communist Party of India lawmaker S Venkatesan, the Centre added voluntary organisations claim some people still do manual scavenging, but they have been unable to substantiate it.

This comes days after union social justice minister Virendra Kumar told Rajya Sabha last week that 58,098 manual scavengers were identified across the country in two separate surveys in 2013 and 2018.

On Tuesday, the Centre also said no deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging. It, however, added: “309 deaths have been reported during the last five years of people who undertook hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.”

The government has differentiated between deaths due to manual scavenging and those that have occurred while cleaning sewers. Experts have maintained cleaning sewers and septic tanks is a mere extension of the now-banned practice of manual scavenging or cleaning of human excreta by hand.

Bezwada Wilson, the founder of Safai Karmachari Andolan, which works for sanitation workers, said the government’s denial about manual scavengers is not a new thing. “...but openly denying it in the Parliament is a new pattern. As a government, they should have the courage to come up and accept that manual scavengers exist here. There is no concern about the community.”

The government has said all identified manual scavengers have been provided one-time cash assistance of ₹40,000 as part of a scheme to rehabilitate them. Manual scavengers and their dependents are provided with a stipend of ₹3,000 during skill training and concessional loan and capital subsidy up to ₹5 for self-employment projects costing up to ₹15 lakh.

According to the government data, 14,692 manual scavengers have been given assistance in 2020-21 as compared to 1,3246 in 2019-20. It showed 6,204 manual scavengers were given skill development training in 2020-21.