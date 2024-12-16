Kolkata, The Publishers and Booksellers Guild, organiser of the International Kolkata Book Fair, on Monday said it is yet to receive any communication from the Centre over the participation of Bangladesh in the 48th edition of the fair next year. No missive from Centre on participation of B’desh in Kolkata Book Fair: Guild

If any favourable response comes from the Centre in future about publishers from Bangladesh taking part in the event, it will be the responsibility of the state government to ensure there is no untoward incident on the book fair ground, Guild President Tridib Chatterjee said.

“In the wake of the incidents in Bangladesh since August, we had in November sought the views of the Ministry of External Affairs about participation of Bangladesh in next year’s book fair. The MEA is yet to issue any favourable response,” Chatterjee told a press conference.

Asked what the Guild will do to handle protests and demonstrations on the fair ground in case Bangladeshi publishers take part in it, the Guild chief said it is a hypothetical situation.

“The state is responsible for maintaining law and order on the ground…. We will act as advised by the state and central governments,” Chatterjee said.

The Goethe-Institut, the Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute, said 20 prominent writers from that country would attend the 48th book fair.

Germany will be the focal theme country.

The country’s pavilion will resemble a bookshelf reflect the shared rich cultural heritage of India and Germany, Director of Goethe Institut, Kolkata, Astrid Wege said.

Consul General of Germany Barbara Voss said, “We are very excited as book fair authorities have named Germany as the focal theme country and our ambassador will be present at the inauguration programme on January 28.”

Voss said that the number of Indian students studying in Germany is around 15,000 and “we are eager to increase this figure.”

Around 20 countries across the world will participate in the book fair.

Guild General Secretary Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey said while the total number will be the same as 1,000 like last year, the number of English publications has come up from 100 to 125 this year.

The Guild president said a mobile app will help the visitors to track any of the 1,000 stalls on the book fair ground at Central Park in Salt Lake, which has been developed by the IT cell of a private university in the state.

Chatterjee said the annual literary meet at the book fair will take place on February 6-8 where prominent personalities from different walks of life will speak on a host of issues.

For the first time in the history of the book fair, the guild unveiled a mascot for it – a pair of swans.

The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair will be held from January 28 to February 9.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.