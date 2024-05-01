 No more dossiers on terrorists, ‘new India’ kills them on their home turf: PM Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No more dossiers on terrorists, ‘new India’ kills them on their home turf: PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 09:13 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi also targeted the Congress, saying that Muslim women in India were the biggest victims of their vote bank politics.

In a jibe at previous governments of the Congress at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that “New India” does not send dossiers on terrorists to other countries but gives a “dose” to them and kills them on their home turf.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Deesa in Gujarat’s Banaskantha on Wednesday.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Deesa in Gujarat’s Banaskantha on Wednesday.(ANI)

“Ten years ago, the country was suffering due to terrorism. However, Congress, despite knowing the origin of terrorism, used to send a dossier to Pakistan,” the prime minister said at a rally in Himatnagar city of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district. “Today, India doesn't send dossiers to the masters of terrorism, but gives them a dose and kills them on their home turf.” Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

 

In his speech, the prime minister also targeted the Congress, saying that Muslim women in India were the biggest victims of their vote bank politics.

“Our Muslim sisters were the biggest victims of vote bank politics... You (Congress) did not provide security to the Muslim sisters even after Supreme Court's verdict... The abolition of Triple Talaq provided security to families, not just the women... They (Congress) did not stop the practice of Triple Talaq for the vote bank…” the prime minister said, according to ANI.

“I did not worry about vote bank. I don't work for winning the elections. I wanted to make the lives of Muslim women easier and we made Triple Talaq illegal...” he added.

He also took a jibe at apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader is warning of a fire in the country if PM Modi is re-elected.

Also Read | No reservation based on religion to Muslims as long as I am alive: PM Narendra Modi

“The 'Shehzada of Congress” gets a fever when I do all of this... He is saying that if Modi becomes PM for the third time, there would be fire in the country. The fact is, the dreams of the Congress have burnt and turned to ashes..." Modi said.

He added that Congress leaders are now claiming the Constitution is in danger and reservation will be abolished.

Also Read | 'Informed Pakistan before breaking to world’: PM Narendra Modi on Balakot airstrike

"Congress leaders are now claiming the Constitution is in danger and reservation will be abolished. In reality, the Congress could not implement the Constitution in the entire country during its 70-year rule. Our Constitution was not implemented in Kashmir...It was Modi who did it because Modi is committed to the Constitution," he emphasised, according to PTI.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / No more dossiers on terrorists, ‘new India’ kills them on their home turf: PM Modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On