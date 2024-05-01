No more dossiers on terrorists, ‘new India’ kills them on their home turf: PM Modi

In a jibe at previous governments of the Congress at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that “New India” does not send dossiers on terrorists to other countries but gives a “dose” to them and kills them on their home turf. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Deesa in Gujarat’s Banaskantha on Wednesday.(ANI)

“Ten years ago, the country was suffering due to terrorism. However, Congress, despite knowing the origin of terrorism, used to send a dossier to Pakistan,” the prime minister said at a rally in Himatnagar city of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district. “Today, India doesn't send dossiers to the masters of terrorism, but gives them a dose and kills them on their home turf.” Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

In his speech, the prime minister also targeted the Congress, saying that Muslim women in India were the biggest victims of their vote bank politics.

“Our Muslim sisters were the biggest victims of vote bank politics... You (Congress) did not provide security to the Muslim sisters even after Supreme Court's verdict... The abolition of Triple Talaq provided security to families, not just the women... They (Congress) did not stop the practice of Triple Talaq for the vote bank…” the prime minister said, according to ANI.

“I did not worry about vote bank. I don't work for winning the elections. I wanted to make the lives of Muslim women easier and we made Triple Talaq illegal...” he added.

He also took a jibe at apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader is warning of a fire in the country if PM Modi is re-elected.

“The 'Shehzada of Congress” gets a fever when I do all of this... He is saying that if Modi becomes PM for the third time, there would be fire in the country. The fact is, the dreams of the Congress have burnt and turned to ashes..." Modi said.

He added that Congress leaders are now claiming the Constitution is in danger and reservation will be abolished.

"Congress leaders are now claiming the Constitution is in danger and reservation will be abolished. In reality, the Congress could not implement the Constitution in the entire country during its 70-year rule. Our Constitution was not implemented in Kashmir...It was Modi who did it because Modi is committed to the Constitution," he emphasised, according to PTI.