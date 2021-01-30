No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh did not record a single fresh case of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Saturday.
The Covid-19 tally in the state remained at 16,827 as no new case has been reported since Friday, the official said.
Two more persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,758, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.58%, while the positivity stands at 0.07% and the fatality rate at 0.33%, he said.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has 13 active Covid-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- and West Kameng have the maximum number of active cases at four each, the SSO said.
Also read| India’s Covid-19 tally tops 10.73 million; active cases below 170,000
A total of 3,91,822 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 547 on Friday, he added.
State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 16,350 health workers have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far including 609 on Friday.
The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, he said.
Seven persons reportedly developed after effects following immunisation, the SIO added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress
- The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education minister lauds efforts of students, teachers, govt during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 10.73 million; active cases below 170,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ghazipur security was increased for different reason': UP Police | 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India observes Martyrs' Day today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over parts of NW India for 2-3 days
- The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India was -0.3°C recorded at Bathinda on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Prez pays tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals: Piyush Goyal appeals for 'safe journey', railways ready for Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital voter ID cards: All you need to know and how to download
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Polio Immunisation drive to start from January 31: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox