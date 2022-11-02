Home / India News / ‘No one has guts… on India’: Union minister replies to question on China

‘No one has guts… on India’: Union minister replies to question on China

india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 08:16 PM IST

Praising the prime minister, Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt said India has emerged as a leader in every sphere, including the water, land, and air, under the guidance of Narendra Modi.

Indian army officer Capt Soiba Maningba Rangnamei of 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley, Ladakh in June 2020. (ANI)
Indian army officer Capt Soiba Maningba Rangnamei of 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley, Ladakh in June 2020. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Union minister of state (MoS) for defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday said no one has the guts to cast an (evil) eye on India since the country is capable of giving an immediate response. Bhatt was responding to a query about China's belligerence in Ladakh, reported news agency PTI.

"No one has guts to cast an (evil) eye on us because if anyone dares so, we are capable of giving an immediate response," Bhatt told reporters after inaugurating the ‘Global Meet on Defence, Transportation and Energy’.

He, however, didn't give a direct reply to the question on China, saying he was not authorised to speak on some issues.

Praising the prime minister, Bhatt said India has emerged as a leader in every sphere, including the water, land, and air, under the guidance of Narendra Modi.

According to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), India, for the first time, is in the league of the top 25 countries exporting defence equipment and weapons.

"We are supplying equipment, rockets, missiles, fighter jets, tanks, rifles, and ammunition in large quantity. We uses to first ask (other counties for these defence products). Today, the world is surprised that we are giving this to others," he said.

"For the first time, since Modi ji has been at the helm, our country is in the league of top nations which never happened before," he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
china ladakh narendra modi + 1 more
china ladakh narendra modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out