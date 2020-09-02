e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No OPD admissions in AIIMS for 2 weeks to cater to ‘seriously ill’ Covid-19 patients

No OPD admissions in AIIMS for 2 weeks to cater to ‘seriously ill’ Covid-19 patients

The OPD services had resumed on June 25 after the hospital on March 24 had closed all its non-emergency departments in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A review of the suspension of OPD services will be done after two weeks, a circular issued by AIIMS read.
A review of the suspension of OPD services will be done after two weeks, a circular issued by AIIMS read.(HT File Photo)
         

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi has decided to stop Outpatient Department (OPD) admissions for two weeks in view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill Covid-19 patients. A review of this suspension will be done after two weeks, a circular issued by the hospital read.

Emergency patients who require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards or patients who are advised hospitalisation to private wards owing to emergency/semi emergency condition will be admitted, the circular read.

EHS patients will continue to be hospitalised as clinically warranted.

The OPD services had resumed on June 25 after the hospital on March 24 had closed all its non-emergency departments, including surgical departments and specialty clinics, stopped seeing all new and follow up patients, and left only its emergency open for non-Covid 19 patients.

“It will be the prerogative of the departments to call patients directly or screen them through tele-consultation before giving a physical appointment…,” AIIMS had said in a statement.

tags
top news
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
Centre sets ground rules for metros to resume services from Sept 7, Maharashtra says no
Centre sets ground rules for metros to resume services from Sept 7, Maharashtra says no
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In